Here's How Grass Valley Enhanced All-in-One Live Production

Introducing AVORA, the new standalone, all-in-one solution Grass Valley launched at IBC 2026. This new live production solution brings the tools needed to create and deliver sophisticated live shows together in one streamlined system.

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“AVORA answers a very clear market need,” said Jonathan Lyth, product director for live applications at Grass Valley. “Production teams increasingly need professional capability, operational simplicity, and the flexibility to scale around the show. AVORA brings the whole live production together in one system, giving teams a simpler way to create, operate and repeat sophisticated live productions.”

At the heart of AVORA is a simple idea: make professional live production easier to create, operate, and repeat. AVORA gives production teams a complete environment to prepare, produce, and deliver live content, from switching and graphics to audio, remote guests, content, replay and delivery. Instead of building a production around multiple separate tools, AVORA brings everything together around the show.

Production resources can be prepared, saved, duplicated, and recalled as a complete show, making it easy to move between recurring events, formats and productions without rebuilding the workflow each time. Teams can configure the production around the needs of each show and adapt it as those needs change.

AVORA supports both visual, shot-based production and more traditional program/preset operation, allowing operators to work in the way that best suits the production. Its web-based user experience also enables multiple production roles to work with the same AVORA system from their own browser interfaces where required.

Remote guests can join productions through private invitation links, with low-latency connectivity, mix-minus and talkback built directly into the workflow. Content, graphics and prompting are integrated too, while replay, recording, monitoring, playout and delivery extend AVORA beyond production switching into a complete live production environment.

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AVORA is built on GV AMPP, while operating as a standalone Grass Valley solution. It brings Grass Valley’s software-defined production experience into a self-contained all-in-one system, giving teams the flexibility to configure their production without the complexity of assembling and operating multiple independent tools.

AVORA is designed for a wide range of live productions, including sports, live events, venues, education, corporate and enterprise media, regional production, and other repeatable workflows. The same system can be configured for different productions, formats, and operating models.