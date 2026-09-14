Now Available: The Integration Guide to Dante Solutions

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Dante Solutions.

Building on 20 Years of Networking Innovation

As Audinate celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dante, the solution has evolved beyond its digital audio networking roots. Aidan Williams, co-founder and CEO of Audinate, shares a bit of company history, explains the vision behind the Dante platform, and shares plans for the expanding ecosystem.

At Issue

Industry experts from AJA Video Systems, AtlasIED, Audio-Technica, and Cobalt Digital explore why Dante’s approach to networked audio and video has made such an impact in Pro AV.

Download the Integration Guide to Dante Solutions.

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