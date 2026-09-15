Viewpoint: Navigating the Rocky Seas of AVoIP

Once upon a time, the different parts of an AV system lived happily on their own islands. Audio, video, control, lighting, paging, conferencing, signage—each of these systems had its own space, rules, cabling, and required skill set.

Each department would take care of the specifications, deployment, and operation. If something failed, each team would (or should) know where to look. The problem was usually in the rack or somewhere along a signal path we could physically follow with our eyes and hands. Even when projects became technically sophisticated, there was usually a clear separation between the technologies involved and the teams responsible for them.

That separate, isolated world shaped many of us. But the sea changed.

These systems are no longer just islands. They are now connected to other islands. Sometimes those connections span buildings or campuses. Others span corporate networks, cloud services, remote monitoring platforms, Wi-Fi, security policies, firewalls, VLANs, and teams that do not report to the AV department.

The AV signal is no longer traveling only through AV territory. It is crossing the network sea. And that sea is often owned, managed, protected, and governed by IT.

This is where many AV professionals find themselves today. The challenge is that the water between the islands has become as important as the islands themselves.

As AVoIP technologies have matured and become mainstream, the network has evolved from being a transport mechanism into a critical component of the system itself. The switch is no longer simply moving packets from one place to another; it has become part of the signal path. Decisions made at the infrastructure level can have a direct impact on user experience, reliability, scalability, and ultimately the success or failure of an installation.

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Your Own Private Island

Imagine a sea scattered with islands. A dedicated AV network is like a private island.

For many AVoIP systems, this is still the best approach. It provides predictability, reduces variables, and makes troubleshooting cleaner. It also allows the AV team to design a network around the needs of real-time media rather than trying to fit real-time media into a network designed for email, file transfers, cloud applications, printers, and general enterprise traffic.

There is nothing wrong with an island. In fact, some islands should remain islands. The journey really begins when the islands must collaborate—and that's when the sea becomes as important as the island.

A converged network is not one island. It is an archipelago connected by shared waters.

Certification does not sail the ship for you. But it teaches you how to read the water.

The moment a customer asks for centralized management across multiple buildings, remote monitoring capabilities, integration with enterprise authentication systems, cloud-based services, or the ability to distribute content across a wider organization, the conversation changes. Suddenly, success depends not only on understanding endpoints and signal flows, but also on understanding the infrastructure that connects everything together.

That infrastructure is the sea. Like any sea, it can be calm, predictable, and efficient when properly understood. It can also become challenging when assumptions replace planning.

The question is not whether dedicated or converged networks are "better." That's too simple. The real question is: When should AV stay on its own island, and when does it need to cross the sea?

Swimming Is Not a Strategy

When we start in this industry, most of us are swimmers. But a swimming pool is nothing compared to the open sea. Over the years, I have seen AV professionals "drown" in enterprise environments without sufficient preparation, communication, or understanding of network requirements. This is what happens when you swim unprepared.

In the same metaphor, every certification is a board added to your professional vessel. With one board, you may stay afloat. With several, you can build something that carries you further. And these boards matter most when your system needs to cross the sea.

On a private island, the team knows everything about the system. However, the moment that AV system touches the enterprise network, the conversation changes (or perhaps we should say the tides change).

Now you're an "AV pirate" having to negotiate with the captains of the sea about VLANs, QoS, IGMP, and PTP. That knowledge will help you measure the complexity of the sea and may even help you build a bridge between the islands. That bridge is where many projects succeed or fail.

A certification does not make someone an expert overnight. And it certainly does not replace field experience. However, it helps you bridge knowledge gaps and move toward your goal, wherever that journey takes you. In other words, certification does not sail the ship for you. But it teaches you how to read the water.

There are excellent AV professionals who thrive as islanders. But the next level is the navigator. The navigator understands both the AV island and the IT sea, and knows when an island should remain independent or when it makes sense to cross the sea.

The navigator does not walk into IT conversations with fear or arrogance. They walk in with respect, preparation, and enough knowledge to build trust. That matters because the AV industry is no longer selling isolated boxes. We are delivering experiences that depend on infrastructure, policy, cybersecurity, remote access, monitoring, and lifecycle management.

The more our systems become networked, the more our professionalism will be measured not only by what happens on the island, but by how well we navigate between islands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Changing Tides

The sea never stays still, and I would argue that another storm is already approaching: the AI revolution.

The boards on your vessel will eventually need reinforcement. The certification you earned years ago may still be valid but no longer sufficient. New routes need to be studied, and some old habits may need to be left behind. That is simply the nature of working in technology.

Continuously refining your knowledge is the only maintenance plan for staying afloat because the sea will not calm down. Customer expectations are already higher. The thin boundaries between AV and IT will continue to crossfade, and crossing the sea is becoming the only way to avoid being stranded.

If you are still swimming, grab your first board. If you are on an AV island, don't forget to prepare your ports for trading with the rest of the world. If your systems need to cross the sea, learn the waters before you launch. And if you are already sailing, do not forget that even the best ships need maintenance.

Our future in AV will not be decided solely by what happens on the islands. Increasingly, it will be decided in the waters between them. The only question now is whether you plan to keep swimming or learn how to sail.