8.5 MILLION Pixels Power World Cup Fan Festival

The World Cup has filled venues across the United States, with major cities taking part in outdoor fan festivals, bringing the action to hundreds of thousands of more soccer fans. Unilumin helped bring one experience to life, deploying two large-scale LED installations at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, including a custom 16.4-foot Interactive LED Sphere and the Main Stage LED display at Dos Equis Pavilion. Together, the installations deliver more than 8.5 million pixels of immersive visual experiences for fans throughout the festival.

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(Image credit: Unilumin)

Developed in collaboration with AMS Events, the Interactive LED Sphere combines large-scale LED technology with fan participation to create an immersive experience that invites visitors to become part of the display itself. Designed as a giant illuminated soccer ball, the sphere serves as a centerpiece attraction where fans can scan a QR code, upload a photo, and watch as their image appears on the massive LED display in near real time. The result is an engaging and shareable experience that celebrates the excitement, energy, and global community surrounding the world’s most popular sport.



Located within FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park, the Interactive LED Sphere is positioned to engage fans from around the world in an environment designed to accommodate up to 35,000 visitors at a time, creating a highly visible and shareable destination within one of the tournament’s premier fan celebrations. The sphere features 3.9mm outdoor LED technology, weighs approximately 13,000 pounds, and contains approximately 3.7 million pixels. Construction, integration, testing, and commissioning required seven days to complete prior to opening.

(Image credit: Unilumin)

Beyond the Interactive LED Sphere, Unilumin, which partnered with AMS Events, also supplied the LED display for the festival’s Main Stage at Dos Equis Pavilion within Fair Park. Measuring 46x26 feet, the URMIII 3.9mm outdoor LED wall delivers a resolution of 2912×1664 and more than 4.8 million pixels, providing a stunning visual backdrop for live programming and fan experiences throughout the event.