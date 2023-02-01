Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (opens in new tab) (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the ISE 2023 Best of Show for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

ISE 2023 Best of Show, AV Technology

Absen (opens in new tab) | Absen PR Series

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) | Atmosphere

Atlona (opens in new tab) | OmniStream 2.0

Avocor (opens in new tab) | Avocor L Series

Black Box (opens in new tab) | Emerald DESKVUE

Bolin Technology (opens in new tab) | D220UH Dual Stream Dante AV PTZ Camera

Bose Professional (opens in new tab) | Bose Videobar VB-S All-in-one USB Conferencing Device

BZBGEAR (opens in new tab) | BG-ADAMO-4K

Clear-Com | Arcadia

Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab) | Clevertouch UX Pro 2

Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) | Crestron DM NVX Software

Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) | Crestron Sightline

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | AV.io+ Capture Cards

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Connect

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Pearl Family

INOGENI (opens in new tab) | CAM230

Jabra (opens in new tab) | Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) | UBEX

Logitech (opens in new tab) | Logitech Sight

NETGEAR (opens in new tab) | AV Line M4250 Switches

NewTek (opens in new tab) | NewTek PTZ3 UHD

Nexmosphere (opens in new tab) | XV-Series HandGesture Densor

Nureva (opens in new tab) | Nureva HDL410 Audio Conferencing System

Optoma (opens in new tab) | 5-Series Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel Displays

PPDS (opens in new tab) | Philips Tableaux

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) | Q-SYS vCore Virtualized Processor

RUSHWORKS an ENCO Systems Brand (opens in new tab) | PTX Model 3 PRO

Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab) | Kiosk Window (KMC-W)

Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab) | OHB 24" OHB-S 46" (incl. OHA Series 75" 55")

SiliconCore (opens in new tab) | Outdoor 1.2mm LED Display

Vaddio (opens in new tab) | IntelliSHOT-M

Vanco International (opens in new tab) | PA-CVB1 PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar

VuWall (opens in new tab) | TRx 3.4 Video Wall Management Software

Yamaha Corporation (opens in new tab) of Japan | CS Series Video Collaboration Systems

ISE 2023 Best of Show, Tech & Learning

Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab) | RXT Series

BZBGEAR (opens in new tab) | BG-ADAMO-JR

Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab)| Clevertouch IMPACT MAX

Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab)| LYNX Whiteboard

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | AV.io+ Capture Cards

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Pearl Family

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab)| VINX

NewTek (opens in new tab) | CaptureCast

Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab)| Flip Pro

CHECK OUT PREVIOUS YEAR'S WINNERS

[ 2022 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]

[ 2021 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]

[ 2020 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]