Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (opens in new tab) (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We want to congratulate the ISE 2023 Best of Show for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.
ISE 2023 Best of Show, AV Technology
Absen (opens in new tab) | Absen PR Series
AtlasIED (opens in new tab) | Atmosphere
Atlona (opens in new tab) | OmniStream 2.0
Avocor (opens in new tab) | Avocor L Series
Black Box (opens in new tab) | Emerald DESKVUE
Bolin Technology (opens in new tab) | D220UH Dual Stream Dante AV PTZ Camera
Bose Professional (opens in new tab) | Bose Videobar VB-S All-in-one USB Conferencing Device
BZBGEAR (opens in new tab) | BG-ADAMO-4K
Clear-Com | Arcadia
Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab) | Clevertouch UX Pro 2
Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) | Crestron DM NVX Software
Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) | Crestron Sightline
Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | AV.io+ Capture Cards
Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Connect
Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Pearl Family
INOGENI (opens in new tab) | CAM230
Jabra (opens in new tab) | Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System
Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) | UBEX
Logitech (opens in new tab) | Logitech Sight
NETGEAR (opens in new tab) | AV Line M4250 Switches
NewTek (opens in new tab) | NewTek PTZ3 UHD
Nexmosphere (opens in new tab) | XV-Series HandGesture Densor
Nureva (opens in new tab) | Nureva HDL410 Audio Conferencing System
Optoma (opens in new tab) | 5-Series Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel Displays
PPDS (opens in new tab) | Philips Tableaux
Q-SYS (opens in new tab) | Q-SYS vCore Virtualized Processor
RUSHWORKS an ENCO Systems Brand (opens in new tab) | PTX Model 3 PRO
Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab) | Kiosk Window (KMC-W)
Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab) | OHB 24" OHB-S 46" (incl. OHA Series 75" 55")
SiliconCore (opens in new tab) | Outdoor 1.2mm LED Display
Vaddio (opens in new tab) | IntelliSHOT-M
Vanco International (opens in new tab) | PA-CVB1 PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar
VuWall (opens in new tab) | TRx 3.4 Video Wall Management Software
Yamaha Corporation (opens in new tab) of Japan | CS Series Video Collaboration Systems
ISE 2023 Best of Show, Tech & Learning
Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab) | RXT Series
BZBGEAR (opens in new tab) | BG-ADAMO-JR
Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab)| Clevertouch IMPACT MAX
Clevertouch by Boxlight (opens in new tab)| LYNX Whiteboard
Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | AV.io+ Capture Cards
Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) | Epiphan Pearl Family
Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab)| VINX
NewTek (opens in new tab) | CaptureCast
Samsung Electronics (opens in new tab)| Flip Pro
CHECK OUT PREVIOUS YEAR'S WINNERS
[ 2022 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]
[ 2021 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]
[ 2020 Best of Show Winners (opens in new tab) ]