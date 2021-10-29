Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at InfoComm 2021 for AV Technology and Digital Signage

Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year is a bit different than the past, so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for a new award, Best of Market.
Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, and engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2021 Best of Show and InfoComm 2021 Best of Market for AV Technology and Digital Signage.
Check out the winners of SCN 2021 Installation Products of the Year.
Best of Show, InfoComm 2021 - AV Technology
AJA BRIDGE NDI 3G
Aurora Multimedia IPX-UC1 Ultra
Barco ClickShare Conference
Black Box MCX Gen 2 Multimedia Distribution and Management System
Datapath Aetria
Draper Acumen Recharge
IHSE Draco Ultra eSports Extenders with SSFRC
Jupiter Systems Catalyst V
Jupiter Systems Pana 105D
Just Add Power Warp Engine
Kramer VIA Connect2
MAXHUB LM220A18 220" 4K LED Video Display
NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Switches
Pexip Private Cloud
Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact Series - RD1
Ross Tria Express Duet Compact Production Server
Samsung The Wall
SAVI Server Pro featuring SAVI Creator
ScreenBeam Conference
Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 – Ceiling Microphone with TruVoicelift
Sharp NEC Display Solutions LED-E012I-108”
Smart Monkeys ISAAC 2.0
Squirrels Reflector Receiver
tvONE ONErack Spider
Vanguard LED Displays Axion Invictus
VisibilityOne ONErack Spider
ZeeVee Zyper4K-XS
Best of Market, InfoComm 2021- AV Technology
ATEM Mini Extreme/ATEM Mini Extreme ISO
AVer TR313V2 4K AI Auto Tracking Camera
BlueJeans by Verizon
Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector
ClearOne BMA 360
Crestron XiO Cloud
Green Hippo Hippotizer V4+ MK2
Jabra PanaCast 20
LG 14mm pixel pitch Transparent LED Film
Optoma Ultra Bright Series
Planar DirectLight Ultra Series MicroLED Video Wall
Poly Studio E70
Prysm Systems 225” Interactive LPD 6K Series
Roland V-160HD
Shure IntelliMix Room Denoiser
Sony Crystal LED Direct View Display
Zoom Apps
Best of Show, InfoComm 2021 - Digital Signage
Clevertouch Live
Fibercommand VisionBeam – HydraView
IHSE Draco MV42-4K60 Multiviewer
MAXHUB LM220A18 220" 4K LED Video Display
Samsung Kiosk
Best of Market, InfoComm 2021- Digital Signage
Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio
Calibre LEDFusion Pro A130C-15
LG DVLED Ultimate Business Display
Optoma Ultra Bright Series
Seneca ElementMP Series Media Player
Seneca xConnect Guardian
Zoom Apps