Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at InfoComm 2021 for AV Technology and Digital Signage

Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year is a bit different than the past, so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for a new award, Best of Market.

Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, and engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2021 Best of Show and InfoComm 2021 Best of Market for AV Technology and Digital Signage.

Check out the winners of SCN 2021 Installation Products of the Year.

Best of Show, InfoComm 2021 - AV Technology

AJA BRIDGE NDI 3G

Aurora Multimedia IPX-UC1 Ultra

Barco ClickShare Conference

Black Box MCX Gen 2 Multimedia Distribution and Management System

Datapath Aetria

Draper Acumen Recharge

IHSE Draco Ultra eSports Extenders with SSFRC

Jupiter Systems Catalyst V

Jupiter Systems Pana 105D

Just Add Power Warp Engine

Kramer VIA Connect2

MAXHUB LM220A18 220" 4K LED Video Display

NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Switches

Pexip Private Cloud

Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact Series - RD1

Ross Tria Express Duet Compact Production Server

Samsung The Wall

SAVI Server Pro featuring SAVI Creator

ScreenBeam Conference

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 – Ceiling Microphone with TruVoicelift

Sharp NEC Display Solutions LED-E012I-108”

Smart Monkeys ISAAC 2.0

Squirrels Reflector Receiver

tvONE ONErack Spider

Vanguard LED Displays Axion Invictus

VisibilityOne ONErack Spider

ZeeVee Zyper4K-XS

Best of Market, InfoComm 2021- AV Technology

ATEM Mini Extreme/ATEM Mini Extreme ISO

AVer TR313V2 4K AI Auto Tracking Camera

BlueJeans by Verizon

Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector

ClearOne BMA 360

Crestron XiO Cloud

Green Hippo Hippotizer V4+ MK2

Jabra PanaCast 20

LG 14mm pixel pitch Transparent LED Film

Optoma Ultra Bright Series

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series MicroLED Video Wall

Poly Studio E70

Prysm Systems 225” Interactive LPD 6K Series

Roland V-160HD

Shure IntelliMix Room Denoiser

Sony Crystal LED Direct View Display

Zoom Apps

Best of Show, InfoComm 2021 - Digital Signage

Clevertouch Live

Fibercommand VisionBeam – HydraView

IHSE Draco MV42-4K60 Multiviewer

MAXHUB LM220A18 220" 4K LED Video Display

Samsung Kiosk

Best of Market, InfoComm 2021- Digital Signage

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio

Calibre LEDFusion Pro A130C-15

LG DVLED Ultimate Business Display

Optoma Ultra Bright Series

Seneca ElementMP Series Media Player

Seneca xConnect Guardian

Zoom Apps