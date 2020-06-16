AV Technology Names Best of Show Special Edition Winners

Future US’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its annual Best of Show winners at InfoComm 2020 Connected. This select group of products represents the tide of innovation on display at the show, which features thousands of new solutions from hundreds of exhibiting manufacturers. Winners were chosen based on the expert analysis of a panel of industry veterans who reviewed each product in depth over the week leading up to the convention.

“I’m honored once again to be able to congratulate our winning manufacturers for their outstanding bounty of innovation,” said Matt Pruznick, editor of AV Technology. “The strength of this year’s field is a salient barometer of the health of our industry. Amid all of the uncertainty in today’s world, one only need look at these shining examples of engineering for reassurance. This sustained enthusiasm made for a good challenge; the process of narrowing down the impressive roster of nominations was as difficult as ever. So, it is with the utmost pride that I present these awards to 2020’s best of the best.”

Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology and online throughout the coming months.

AV Technology Best of Show Special Edition Winners:

1 Beyond Automate VX

Adder Technology ADDERLink INFINITY 3000

Albiral Display Solutions/Arthur Holm Dynamic4

AMX Enova DVX-3266

Aurora Multimedia Tauri Temperature Check Tablet

AVCAD AVCAD

Axis Communications AXIS C1410

Barix IP Former

BenQ DuoBoard

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro

BlueJeans by Verizon BlueJeans Events

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC

Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB

Clevertouch UX Pro

Crestron Flex MX

Crestron Flex R-Series

Crestron 4K Multiformat 2x1 AV Switch and Receiver with PoE+

Crestron X Series Amplifier

Draper Acumen

ENCO Systems enCaption

Epson PowerLite 805F UST

FIBERCOMMAND IROVF

Kramer VP-440X

Kramer VP-551X

LG 55SVH7PF-H

Liberty AV Solutions Adapter Ring 2.0

Mersive Solstice Cloud Analytics

Nureva HDL200

Pexip Adaptive Composition

Ross Video Ross Graphite PPC

ScreenBeam 1100 Plus

Sennheiser SpeechLine MCR DW

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Mosaic

Sony Eye Sensing Light Field Display

Sony VPL-CWZ10

SurgeX Squid Power Management System

Vanguard ChipFlip

VisibilityOne SaaS UC&C Monitoring and Management

Yealink VC210 Teams Edition

