AV Technology Names Best of Show Special Edition Winners

Future US’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its annual Best of Show winners at InfoComm 2020 Connected. This select group of products represents the tide of innovation on display at the show, which features thousands of new solutions from hundreds of exhibiting manufacturers. Winners were chosen based on the expert analysis of a panel of industry veterans who reviewed each product in depth over the week leading up to the convention.
“I’m honored once again to be able to congratulate our winning manufacturers for their outstanding bounty of innovation,” said Matt Pruznick, editor of AV Technology. “The strength of this year’s field is a salient barometer of the health of our industry. Amid all of the uncertainty in today’s world, one only need look at these shining examples of engineering for reassurance. This sustained enthusiasm made for a good challenge; the process of narrowing down the impressive roster of nominations was as difficult as ever. So, it is with the utmost pride that I present these awards to 2020’s best of the best.”
Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology and online throughout the coming months.
AV Technology Best of Show Special Edition Winners:
- 1 Beyond Automate VX
- Adder Technology ADDERLink INFINITY 3000
- Albiral Display Solutions/Arthur Holm Dynamic4
- AMX Enova DVX-3266
- Aurora Multimedia Tauri Temperature Check Tablet
- AVCAD AVCAD
- Axis Communications AXIS C1410
- Barix IP Former
- BenQ DuoBoard
- Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro
- BlueJeans by Verizon BlueJeans Events
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC
- Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB
- Clevertouch UX Pro
- Crestron Flex MX
- Crestron Flex R-Series
- Crestron 4K Multiformat 2x1 AV Switch and Receiver with PoE+
- Crestron X Series Amplifier
- Draper Acumen
- ENCO Systems enCaption
- Epson PowerLite 805F UST
- FIBERCOMMAND IROVF
- Kramer VP-440X
- Kramer VP-551X
- LG 55SVH7PF-H
- Liberty AV Solutions Adapter Ring 2.0
- Mersive Solstice Cloud Analytics
- Nureva HDL200
- Pexip Adaptive Composition
- Ross Video Ross Graphite PPC
- ScreenBeam 1100 Plus
- Sennheiser SpeechLine MCR DW
- Sonic Foundry Mediasite Mosaic
- Sony Eye Sensing Light Field Display
- Sony VPL-CWZ10
- SurgeX Squid Power Management System
- Vanguard ChipFlip
- VisibilityOne SaaS UC&C Monitoring and Management
- Yealink VC210 Teams Edition
To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.