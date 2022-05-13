Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at Integrated Systems Europe 2022 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year continues to be challenging for manufacturers than in past years so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for an award we created in 2021, Best of Market.
Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, and engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We want to congratulate the ISE 2022 Best of Show and ISE 2022 Best of Market for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.
Best of Show, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - AV Technology
Albiral Display Solutions - Arthur Holm DynamicMC
Arrow Electronics ElementMP Series Media Players
Arrow Electronics xConnect Guardian Monitoring Software
AV LINK GROUP MaitreView 4KPro
Avocor Google Meets Series One by Avocor
Barix AG Exstreamer MPA400
Biamp Parlé Conferencing Bar
Black Box Black Box MCX Gen 2 Series Matrix Switching, Multimedia Distribution and Management System
Crestron 8x2 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Presentation System (HD-PS622)
ELEMENT ONE V-FREE – Automatic Touchscreen Disinfection
Jabra Jabra PanaCast 20
Liberty AV Solutions Arranger
Lightware Visual Engineering Lightware -Taurus UCX
MAXHUB UC-M40
Poly Poly Sync Series
Poly Poly Studio X70
Vizrt PTZ3
VuWall PAK
WolfVision Cynap Pro
Best in Market, Integrated Systems Europe 2022- AV Technology
Bose AMM Multipurpose Loudspeakers
Datapath Aetria
Epiphan Video Pearl Nano
Epiphan Video Epiphan Unify
MetraAV HDMI All-in-one Correction Tool (HDM-AIO2)
Shure Stem Ecosystem
Best of Show, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - Tech & Learning
Crestron Crestron Flex
Optoma Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Vizrt TriCaster 1 Pro
Best in Market, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - Tech & Learning
Epiphan Video Pearl Mini