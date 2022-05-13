Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at Integrated Systems Europe 2022 for AV Technology

By ( ) published

Winners of the Best of Show and Best of Market at Integrated Systems Europe 2022 for AV Technology and Tech & Learning Announced

Best of Show
Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year continues to be challenging for manufacturers than in past years so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for an award we created in 2021, Best of Market.

Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, and engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the ISE 2022 Best of Show and ISE 2022 Best of Market for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

Best of Show, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - AV Technology

Albiral Display Solutions - Arthur Holm DynamicMC

Arrow Electronics ElementMP Series Media Players

Arrow Electronics xConnect Guardian Monitoring Software

AV LINK GROUP  MaitreView 4KPro

Avocor Google Meets Series One by Avocor

Barix AG Exstreamer MPA400

Biamp Parlé Conferencing Bar

Black Box Black Box MCX Gen 2 Series Matrix Switching, Multimedia Distribution and Management System

Crestron 8x2 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Presentation System (HD-PS622)

ELEMENT ONE V-FREE – Automatic Touchscreen Disinfection

Jabra Jabra PanaCast 20

Liberty AV Solutions Arranger

Lightware Visual Engineering Lightware -Taurus UCX

MAXHUB UC-M40

Poly Poly Sync Series

Poly Poly Studio X70

Vizrt PTZ3

VuWall PAK

WolfVision Cynap Pro

Best in Market, Integrated Systems Europe 2022- AV Technology

Bose AMM Multipurpose Loudspeakers

Datapath Aetria

Epiphan Video Pearl Nano

Epiphan Video Epiphan Unify

MetraAV HDMI All-in-one Correction Tool (HDM-AIO2)

Shure Stem Ecosystem

Best of Show, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - Tech & Learning

Crestron Crestron Flex

Optoma Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays

Vizrt TriCaster 1 Pro

Best in Market, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 - Tech & Learning

Epiphan Video Pearl Mini

