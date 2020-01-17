What North American Attendees Need to Know About ISE 2020

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is now the largest professional audiovisual tradeshow in the entire world. Held annually in Amsterdam (but moving to Barcelona in 2021), the show marks the first opportunity manufacturers have to announce new pro AV products each year. Whether it’s your first time attending or your 15th, there’s always more to learn.

Sarah Joyce

SCN sat down with AVIXA chief global officer Sarah Joyce to talk about the show, trends, and what sessions you can’t miss this year.

SCN: Why should people attend ISE 2020?

SARAH JOYCE: ISE is a fantastic place to kickstart your year—to make connections, learn about the latest technologies, and immerse yourself in the AV world. It’s a massive show presenting more than 1,300 leading technology and solutions providers, as well as showcasing a unique set of special events, conferences, keynote speeches, networking receptions, education and training programs, and show floor features.

ISE exposes people to applications of technology in a broad set of markets, such as smart buildings and stadiums. The AV industry is truly global, and as companies evolve to serve global customers, ISE is a great show to visit in complement with others later in the year, including InfoComm in the United States, and shows in China, India, Latin America, and more. There is great value in meeting people who operate in specific markets and understanding their unique needs and challenges, which positions companies to better serve those markets and grow their businesses.

SCN: ISE will feature talks from hundreds of experts. Do you recommend any educational sessions?

SJ: The Main Stage in Hall 14 (Stand 14-B190) will be a fantastic place to see free sessions throughout the week addressing technology and business trends, standards, best practices in key verticals, and topics around employee management, training, and diversity. As ever, we have our FlashTrack sessions running throughout the four days on stand 13-N110, providing bite-sized learning across a broad range of topics. For a full overview of AVIXA at ISE 2020, visit our “Experience AVIXA at ISE 2020” page at avixa.org/experience-avixa-at-ise-2020.

SCN: Are there any vertical-specific education sessions by AVIXA?

SJ: If you’re interested in higher education or enterprise, there are two fantastic half-day conferences. Taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the AVIXA Enterprise AV Conference will highlight the growing availability of data and the opportunity that data analytics provides to enable better business strategies and an improved workspace/system design. The AVIXA Higher Education AV Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 12, will highlight a range of perspectives about how to best enhance the learning and teaching experience through effective use of AV technologies.

SCN: Where can attendees learn more about trends emerging at ISE 2020?

SJ: AVIXA senior director of market intelligence Sean Wargo will step up to ISE’s Main Stage to reveal the products and services and wider trends driving the pro AV industry’s growth. This insight comes from in-depth research conducted day-to-day by AVIXA’s market intelligence team and outside firm IHS Markit. This would be a great session for those interested in going into detail on this topic.

SCN: As this is the show’s last year in Amsterdam, are you having a special send-off?

SJ: To mark the final edition of ISE at the RAI Amsterdam, a very special event on the last day of ISE 2020 will reflect on the show’s development over the years while also looking forward to the next chapter of its story in Barcelona.

The event, ¡Hola Barcelona!, will feature appearances from major Catalan and Spanish dignitaries, including Àngels Chacón, the Catalan minister of enterprise and knowledge; representatives of the mayor of Barcelona; ACCIÓ, the Catalan Agency for Business Competitiveness; ICEX, the Spanish Institute of Foreign Trade; and the Fira de Barcelona, which will be the show’s new home. They will talk about the opportunities that ISE’s move to Barcelona will bring for attendees, exhibitors, the city of Barcelona, and the AV industry as a whole. The event takes place Friday, Feb. 14, at noon at the RAI Forum.

