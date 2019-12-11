ISE 2020 to Feature Education Sessions with More Than 200 Thought Leaders

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020’s professional development program will feature over 200 leading experts from a wide variety of disciplines and subject areas across five days of keynotes, conferences, masterclasses, workshops, and presentations.

Presented under the umbrella title"‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired.", the program has been produced by Integrated Systems Events working in close co-operation with AV industry bodies—in particular, its co-owning associations AVIXA and CEDIA—media partners and other independent organizations.

The program includes an Opening Address, 13 conferences across five days in the Hotel Okura and RAI Amsterdam, a four-day training program from CEDIA, AVIXA FlashTracks (Stand 13-N110) and CEDIA Talks (Stand 1-E20), and a full program of free thought leadership sessions on the Main Stage in Hall 14.

ISE 2020 Special Guests

The Opening Address on Monday 10 February will be given by Duncan Wardle, a consultant to Disney who was previously head of innovation and creativity at the entertainment giant. His presentation, "Think Different", will look at how companies can re-awaken traits in their employees such as imagination, intuition, and curiosity to create an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

Integrated Systems Events says it is "delighted" to welcome the Hon. Àngels Chacón, Minister of Enterprise and Knowledge in the Catalan government, to ISE 2020. She will be addressing the AVIXA Women’s Council on Wed., Feb. 12, on the Main Stage. She will also take part in the Hola Barcelona! Event in the Forum on Fri., Feb. 14.

Experts from AVIXA and CEDIA to Speak at ISE 2020

On Mon., Feb. 10, CEDIA’s Cybersecurity Workshop will be led by Jeff Sonnleitner, a professional network and security instructor with over 35 years of experience. He is a network specialist and information security instructor at Moraine Park Technical College, Wisconsin. The workshop will cover all aspects of network security and privacy for professionals working in either the residential or the commercial space.

Business advisor, president of North of 10 Advisors, and chairman of the AVIXA Board of Directors, Jeff Day will be speaking on Tues., Feb. 11 at an AVIXA FlashTrack session (Stand 13-N110) titled "AV Wellness Trends—Must Know Applications and Their Impacts create Real World Opportunity for Integrators and End Users". The following day, he will chair an AVIXA panel discussion, "The Experience Revolutio—How Content and Experience Change Everything in a Brand Activated World!", on the Main Stage.

ISE 2020 Conference Speakers

On Mon., Feb 10, the award-winning architect Aryanour Djalali, founder and CEO of DNA Barcelona Architects, will give a keynote at the Smart Building Conference. His keynote will be titled "Smart Nature, Smarter Buildings".

Speaking at the inaugural Control Rooms Summit ISE on Tues., Feb. 11 will be Rossano Giachino, control center manager at CERN. Giachino was in charge of control center operations for the Large Hadron Collider during its operation, as well as for two other particle accelerators, the Super Proton Synchrotron and the Large Electron Positron.

Giving the keynote address at the XR Summit ISE on Feb. 11 will be Hilary McVicker, VP of business development at The Elumenati—a leader in the field of immersive projection design in education, enterprise, and entertainment. Her keynote is titled "Immersive XR and Pushing Creative Boundaries".

New Features at ISE 2020

Two more show features have recently been added to the ISE 2020 content progra. In Hall 14, the VR at ISE feature will contain two very different interactive virtual reality exhibits. Two digital projection Multiview VR systems will be demonstrated, each of which allows up to three people to view and interact with a stereoscopic 3D virtual model. Each person sees the object from their own viewpoint.

The other part of the VR at ISE feature will be an immersive VR theme park ride. Designed and run by Lightspeed Design, this DepthQ VR attraction will take attendees on an interactive fantasy ride through aquatic environments.

A spectacular projection mapping on the RAI’s Elicium building will delight ISE 2020 attendees and Amsterdam locals each evening of the show. The upper floors of the futuristic nine-story building at the front of the exhibition center will be transformed by the projection, specially created for this location. The projection will be produced by ISE and the RAI, supported by seven technology partners.

“I’m very pleased to acknowledge the role of AVIXA, CEDIA and our many content partners in producing such a compelling line-up for ISE 2020," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "Added to this, the Elicium projection mapping and the VR at ISE feature are two more opportunities for our attendees to ‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired.’.”

“‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired.’ is more than a tag line. For an AV professional, it must be at least a career plan, if not a life commitment,” said AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, CTS. “We are proud to have been part of the organizing team that brings these brilliant leaders to the ISE stages and implore you to experience as much of them as you can while you’re there.”

Details of ISE 2020’s professional development program can be found on the ISE website at iseurope.org.

To read more ISE 2020 stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.