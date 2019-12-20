The SCN Hall of Fame recognizes leaders in the professional audiovisual industry—from integrators to manufacturers to consultants and the occasional technology manager.
SCN Hall of Fame 2020
Marika Aquino
Christina DeBono
Steve Greenblatt
Paul Harris
John Laughlin
Anne Sellers
Sandi Stambaugh
Paul Ziele
SCN Hall of Fame 2019
Zane Au
Dana Barron
Malissa Dillman
Sam Malik
Angela Nolan
Lisa Perrine
Julian Phillips
Marty Schaeffel
Marla Suttenberg
SCN Hall of Fame 2018
Jeff Day
Chuck Espinoza
Barry Goldin
Clint Hoffman
Alexis La Broi
David Schwartz
Penny Sitler
Leonard Suskin
Gisela Torino
Rich Ventura
SCN Hall of Fame 2017
- Steve Alcorn, Alcorn McBride
- John Arasim, Lectrosonics
- Mary E. Cook, The Sextant Group
- George Douglas, AVI-SPL
- Larry Hornbeck, Texas Instruments
- Mario Maltese, AQAV & AVR
- Brock McGinnis, Westbury National
- Chris Miller, PSNI
- Cory Schaeffer, QSC
SCN Hall of Fame 2016
- James Beckham, Audio-Video Corporation
- Deb Britton, K-2 Audio
- Dane Butcher, Symetrix
- Victoria Cerami, Cerami & Associates
- Brian Critchley, Digital Projection
- Jack Gershfeld, Altinex
- John Greene, Advanced AV
- Sandy Lamantia, Shure
- David Marsh, Marsh/PMK
- Pat Quilter, QSC
- Bob Sharp, SVSi
- John Whitlock, Whitlock
SCN Hall of Fame 2015
- Jeff Irvin, Spinitar
- Craig Janssen, Idibri
- Catherine Shanahan, Shanahan Sound and Electronics
- Jeff Stoebner, AVI Systems
- Robert Swing, IVCi
- Paul White, CompView
- Blake Augsburger, Harman
- Andrew Edwards, Extron Electronics
- George Feldstein, Crestron
- Loyd Ivey, Mitek, Atlas Sound
- Joseph Kramer, Kramer Electronics
- John and Helen Meyer, Meyer Sound
- Jan Sandri, FSR
- Bob Schluter, Middle Atlantic Products
- Don Stewart, Stewart Filmscreen
SCN Hall of Fame 2014
- Kurt Graffy, Arup Acoustics
- Merry McCleary, Avyve
- Michael MacDonald, ATK Audiotek
- Felix Robinson, AVI-SPL
- Millenium Park, The Talaske Group and db Integrated Systems
SCN Hall of Fame 2013
- Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics
- Bob Coffeen, Coffeen Fricke and Associates
- Miriam Evaslin, Pro-Tec Electronics
- Ted Leamy, Pro Media/UltraSound
- Mark Valenti, The Sextant Group
- Opryland Hotel and Convention Center, Acoustic Dimensions and Ford Audio/Video
SCN Hall of Fame 2012
- Helene Andersen, AVI-SPL
- Mackey Barron, HB Communications
- Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom & Wilke
- Jim Ford, Ford Audio-Video
- Adam Karavas, Electronic Contracting
- Andy Musci, Altel
- Will Parry, AVI-SPL
- Robert Simpson, Electrosonic
- Scott Walker, Waveguide Consulting
- Jack Wrightson, WJHW
- Kevin Collins, HB Communications
- Randy Vaughan, AE Systems