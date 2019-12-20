Topics

The SCN Hall of Fame recognizes leaders in the professional audiovisual industry—from integrators to manufacturers to consultants and the occasional technology manager.

SCN Hall of Fame 2020

Marika Aquino, TierPM

Marika Aquino

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-marika-aquino

Christina DeBono

Christina DeBono

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-christina-debono

Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts

Steve Greenblatt

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-steve-greenblatt

Paul Harris, Aurora Multimedia

Paul Harris

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-paul-harris

John Laughlin, CTI

John Laughlin

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-john-laughlin

Anne Sellers

Anne Sellers

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-anne-sellers

Sandi Stambaugh, Synnex

Sandi Stambaugh

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-sandi-stambaugh

Paul Ziele

Paul Ziele

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2020-paul-ziele

SCN Hall of Fame 2019

Zane Au

Zane Au

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-zane-au

Dana Barron, HB Communications

Dana Barron

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-dana-barron

Malissa Dillman, Starin Marketing

Malissa Dillman

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-malissa-dillman

Sam Malik, Optoma

Sam Malik

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-sam-malik

Angela Nolan

Angela Nolan

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-angela-nolan

Lisa Perrine, Cibola Systems

Lisa Perrine

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-lisa-perrine

Julian Phillips, Whitlock

Julian Phillips

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-julian-phillips

Marty Schaffel, AVI-SPL

Marty Schaeffel

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-marty-schaffel

Marla Suttenberg

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/scn-hall-of-fame-2019-marla-suttenberg

SCN Hall of Fame 2018

Jeff Day, North of 10

Jeff Day

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-jeff-day

Chuck Espinoza, AVIXA

Chuck Espinoza

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-chuck-espinoza

Barry Goldin

Barry Goldin

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-barry-goldin

Clint Hoffman, Kramer

Clint Hoffman

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-clint-hoffman

Alexis La Broi

Alexis La Broi

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-alexis-la-broi

David Schwartz

David Schwartz

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-david-schwartz

Penny Sitler

Penny Sitler

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-penny-sitler

Leonard Suskin

Leonard Suskin

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-leonard-suskin

Gisela Torino, Level 3 Audiovisual

Gisela Torino

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-gisela-torino

Rich Ventura, NEC

Rich Ventura

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/scns-2018-hall-of-fame-rich-venutra

SCN Hall of Fame 2017

  • Steve Alcorn, Alcorn McBride
  • John Arasim, Lectrosonics
  • Mary E. Cook, The Sextant Group
  • George Douglas, AVI-SPL
  • Larry Hornbeck, Texas Instruments
  • Mario Maltese, AQAV & AVR
  • Brock McGinnis, Westbury National
  • Chris Miller, PSNI
  • Cory Schaeffer, QSC

SCN Hall of Fame 2016

  • James Beckham, Audio-Video Corporation
  • Deb Britton, K-2 Audio
  • Dane Butcher, Symetrix
  • Victoria Cerami, Cerami & Associates
  • Brian Critchley, Digital Projection
  • Jack Gershfeld, Altinex
  • John Greene, Advanced AV
  • Sandy Lamantia, Shure
  • David Marsh, Marsh/PMK
  • Pat Quilter, QSC
  • Bob Sharp, SVSi
  • John Whitlock, Whitlock

SCN Hall of Fame 2015

  • Jeff Irvin, Spinitar
  • Craig Janssen, Idibri
  • Catherine Shanahan, Shanahan Sound and Electronics
  • Jeff Stoebner, AVI Systems
  • Robert Swing, IVCi
  • Paul White, CompView
  • Blake Augsburger, Harman
  • Andrew Edwards, Extron Electronics
  • George Feldstein, Crestron
  • Loyd Ivey, Mitek, Atlas Sound
  • Joseph Kramer, Kramer Electronics
  • John and Helen Meyer, Meyer Sound
  • Jan Sandri, FSR
  • Bob Schluter, Middle Atlantic Products
  • Don Stewart, Stewart Filmscreen

SCN Hall of Fame 2014

  • Kurt Graffy, Arup Acoustics
  • Merry McCleary, Avyve
  • Michael MacDonald, ATK Audiotek
  • Felix Robinson, AVI-SPL
  • Millenium Park, The Talaske Group and db Integrated Systems

SCN Hall of Fame 2013

  • Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics
  • Bob Coffeen, Coffeen Fricke and Associates
  • Miriam Evaslin, Pro-Tec Electronics
  • Ted Leamy, Pro Media/UltraSound
  • Mark Valenti, The Sextant Group
  • Opryland Hotel and Convention Center, Acoustic Dimensions and Ford Audio/Video

SCN Hall of Fame 2012

  • Helene Andersen, AVI-SPL
  • Mackey Barron, HB Communications
  • Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom & Wilke
  • Jim Ford, Ford Audio-Video
  • Adam Karavas, Electronic Contracting
  • Andy Musci, Altel
  • Will Parry, AVI-SPL
  • Robert Simpson, Electrosonic
  • Scott Walker, Waveguide Consulting
  • Jack Wrightson, WJHW
  • Kevin Collins, HB Communications
  • Randy Vaughan, AE Systems