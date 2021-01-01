SCN Hall of Fame 2021: Christine Schyvinck

You never know where life will take you, but Christine Schyvinck is proof that you can find success by following your instincts and working hard with passion and perseverance.

Christine Schyvinck

The love of music came early for the Twin Cities native, particularly on the performance side. After earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, she merged her love of both music and technology by taking a position in the pro audio world with Shure.

“There was just something about that tie to music, even though I didn’t know that much about pro audio at the time,” Schyvinck said. “So I decided to take a chance ... and I’m grateful I followed my instincts.”

Schyvinck began her career at Shure in 1989 as a quality control engineer, where she quickly learned about the issues sound professionals encounter daily. Shure’s brand reputation is built on delivering quality products; her role was to guarantee that the Shure equipment she oversaw was indeed reliable and ready for deployment.

Continuing to improve and innovate is a priority for Schyvinck, and she accelerated her education, completing a master’s degree in engineering management from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University. “Thankfully, I had found a mentor who helped me find a master’s degree program that combined engineering and management. It was a perfect bridge for me,” she said.

Making the jump from engineering to management proved to be a successful move for Schyvinck, and she served in various leadership positions at Shure beginning in 1997. In 2000, she was promoted to vice president of operations, where she managed procurement, supply chain, and manufacturing. In this role, she gained essential experience working with “passionate people all around the world dedicated to making great products that solved problems for customers.”

Schyvinck’s responsibilities grew in 2006 to include managing business units encompassing the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions, expanding her appreciation for the type of work that happens on a global scale at various levels of the organization. “Before joining Shure, my knowledge of the industry and the art of audio was surface-level, but the bond to pro audio quickly grew once I became part of the industry and got to know the people, their passions, and their pursuit of excellence,” she said. “I love our associates. I’m proud of the culture Shure has been able to grow and foster. Evolving from a local, family-run Chicago company to a global go-to solution provider in audio technology, we’ve not forgotten our purpose. The dedication of our global team of Shure associates is really unparalleled—we are committed to providing extraordinary sound to customers around the world.”

Shortly after being designated chief operating officer in 2015, Schyvinck was appointed Shure’s fourth president and CEO in 2016, becoming one of the few women in the pro audio industry to hold such a high-level executive position. “Women play an important role in the future of technology and it’s really never too early to start thinking about that career path,” she said. “In fact, I think you have to reach girls when they are in junior high or middle school. They need to start thinking about classes in high school and organizations to join.”

“There are so many routes to find success in this space,” Schyvinck added. “There’s not a single formula for success in pro audio—everyone can make their own path. I’ve seen people who did not have traditional backgrounds in pro audio thrive in this industry because they were dedicated to working hard and learning more. Having passion and perseverance are two of the attributes that can help.”

Schyvinck is an exceptional example of what passion and perseverance can do. Pushing forward through the effects of a global pandemic, she leads the continuous innovation Shure brings to its customers around the world. “We’ve celebrated 95 years of success by not being ‘just okay’ with the status quo,” she said. “I’m proud that Shure plays a key role in so many everyday activities. At the end of the day, we all share the same passion about creating and enabling great performances—and that doesn’t happen without great audio.”

