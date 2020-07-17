PSNI PVP Update: ScanSource

Ahead of the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Cory Shehan

Interview with Cory Shehan, Director, Channel Marketing, ScanSource

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

CORY SHEHAN: ScanSource is a technology solutions distributor so we’re proud to offer products from a number of industry-leading suppliers including those in the communications and collaboration space. There are a lot of new and exciting solutions in the market right now that transform the way people connect and collaborate across devices and locations, and we love to work with PSNI members to explore those further.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

CS: Helping our partners achieve their business goals has always been a top priority for ScanSource. We offer a suite of partner enablement tools to help them sell new technologies, enter new verticals, and differentiate themselves in the market. Two of our most popular offerings are our Partner Marketing Portal packed with ready-made co-brandable content, and our ScanSource University, where partners can access on-demand videos, webinars, case studies, infographics, and more to expand on their knowledge and unlock new opportunities.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

CS: We are proud to have an extremely knowledgeable partner marketing team at ScanSource who is here to help our partners with their go-to-market needs. Whether a partner is looking for a case study, a complete website overhaul, assistance with virtual events, branding, social, or anything in between, our team of seasoned marketing professionals is here to help!

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

CS: I firmly believe that the way people want to consume content has changed, and, therefore, the way that companies go to market will need to adapt. Onsite events are being replaced with virtual events, people are inundated with emails, meeting invitations, etc., so certain marketing and sales tactics might not work as well as they used to. Given everything going on in our work and personal lives, I think it’s imperative for companies to ditch the whole B2B mentality and shift to more of a human-to-human (H2H) approach. Focus on brand over demand, on solving problems, creating culture, fostering partnership, and collaboration. People are responding to that.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

CS: ScanSource recognized early on that meeting business needs during the pandemic would be something that our partners would need guidance on. And while we don’t have all of the answers, we are providing a great deal of marketing, education, and awareness around areas of growth, solutions for the new normal, financial health, and more. Our Go Remote , Teams+ , and PowerHours initiatives are great examples of that. We would love to work with PSNI members on their business challenges and show you how ScanSource can help.

