Systems Contractor News Welcomes Content Director Mark J. Pescatore

Systems Contractor News and its parent company, Future, are pleased to announce that Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., has joined the company as content director of Systems Contractor News (SCN). A veteran industry writer and editor, he will direct the brand’s digital, event, and publishing efforts, including online at AVNetwork.com, in the daily SCN SmartBrief newsletter, in virtual and in-person events such as the AV/IT Summit, and in the monthly print/digital publication.

Most recently, Pescatore served as vice president at Pipeline Communications, a PR agency with clients in the broadcast and professional AV industries. Previously, he spent more than eight years as editor of Government Video magazine and executive conference chair of the Government Video Technology Expo, an annual event in Washington, D.C. He also served as host and producer for two video industry podcasts, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited the second and third editions of The Guide to Digital Television. A former college instructor, Pescatore earned his doctorate in mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“As increasing numbers of vertical markets expand their use of technology to improve communication, the AV industry continues to grow,” said Pescatore. “I’m excited to follow this growth in my return to the editorial side of the industry. Systems Contractor News will continue to offer best-in-industry news and analysis and profile today’s most innovative installations, as well as explore the trends and tools that will help integrators deliver better solutions for their customers.”

“Many of our team members—myself included—have fond memories of working with Mark on Government Video and GV Expo,” said Adam Goldstein, market expert, Future’s AV Technology Group. “I am looking forward to working with him again to continue Systems Contractor News’ legacy as the premier business publication serving the commercial integration market, and hear his ideas about how to bring our readers and viewers into new markets and higher levels of success.”

Pescatore can be reached at mark.pescatore@futurenet.com.