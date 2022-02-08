I’m Dreaming of Barcelona

When I turned my computer on this morning at 5:30 a.m. ET, I was greeted by an email, “Register now – Sunshine ahead!” Yeah, that’s the ticket.

I live just north of Boston, and right about now, the temperament of many New Englander’s is “winter be damned and bring on the sunshine.” A nor’easter dumped nearly 30-inches of snow on my house last week, leaving four-foot snowdrifts, and it was bitterly cold (low-single digits). This morning it’s raining, creating little icebergs in my yard that I can only hope will be gone by May. The poor folks in Texas had it worse with single-digit temps, freezing rain, and power outages. I am ready for a warm vacation—or at least dreaming of one.

The Tide Appears to Be Turning in Our Favor

As of February 2, 2022, the CDC reported that new cases of COVID-19 are down 53.1 percent from their peak on January 15. This morning, COVID-19 cases in Spain are reported to be down 47 percent from their peak on January 12.

During an article interview with a manufacturer yesterday, I heard something I hadn’t heard in many months, “We just booked our booth at ISE.” Check out the up-to-date exhibitor list here.

That email I received this morning, “Register now – Sunshine ahead!” was from ISE. Clever, it got my attention. It went on to say, “With our new dates, we’re set for sunny weather as well as bright business prospects. It’s an unbeatable combination: new cutting-edge solutions, emerging opportunities and the chance to reconnect – at last! – with partners and colleagues; plus the wonderful setting of Barcelona, with, open-air networking, delicious tapas, sunshine and sea."

And so, I have booked tickets to attend ISE in Barcelona with a few days tacked onto the end to enjoy the sights, warm weather, and maybe even a dip in the Mediterranean. Some say 65 degrees is a bit chilly for swimming, but not if you’re from Boston.

Here’s what you can expect in Barcelona May 10-13, 2022:

Low 57°F | High of 68°F

Sea Temperature 64.6°F

Sunrise 6:35 a.m. | Sunset 9:00 p.m.

Pack your sunglasses

ISE 2022 is On

