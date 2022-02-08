Topics

I’m Dreaming of Barcelona

By ( ) published

ISE 2022 is full steam ahead, and with the winter we've had, I’ve booked tickets and am taking in a few days of vacation at the end.

ISE 2022 Barcelona, May
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I turned my computer on this morning at 5:30 a.m. ET, I was greeted by an email, “Register now – Sunshine ahead!” Yeah, that’s the ticket.

I live just north of Boston, and right about now, the temperament of many New Englander’s is “winter be damned and bring on the sunshine.” A nor’easter dumped nearly 30-inches of snow on my house last week, leaving four-foot snowdrifts, and it was bitterly cold (low-single digits). This morning it’s raining, creating little icebergs in my yard that I can only hope will be gone by May. The poor folks in Texas had it worse with single-digit temps, freezing rain, and power outages. I am ready for a warm vacation—or at least dreaming of one.

The Tide Appears to Be Turning in Our Favor

As of February 2, 2022, the CDC reported that new cases of COVID-19 are down 53.1 percent from their peak on January 15. This morning, COVID-19 cases in Spain are reported to be down 47 percent from their peak on January 12.

During an article interview with a manufacturer yesterday, I heard something I hadn’t heard in many months, “We just booked our booth at ISE.” Check out the up-to-date exhibitor list here

That email I received this morning, “Register now – Sunshine ahead!” was from ISE. Clever, it got my attention. It went on to say, “With our new dates, we’re set for sunny weather as well as bright business prospects. It’s an unbeatable combination: new cutting-edge solutions, emerging opportunities and the chance to reconnect – at last! – with partners and colleagues; plus the wonderful setting of Barcelona, with, open-air networking, delicious tapas, sunshine and sea." 

And so, I have booked tickets to attend ISE in Barcelona with a few days tacked onto the end to enjoy the sights, warm weather, and maybe even a dip in the Mediterranean. Some say 65 degrees is a bit chilly for swimming, but not if you’re from Boston.

[ Future Exclusive with ISE's Mike Blackman: Answering the Tough Questions ]

Here’s what you can expect in Barcelona May 10-13, 2022:

Low 57°F  | High of 68°F

Sea Temperature 64.6°F

Sunrise 6:35 a.m. | Sunset 9:00 p.m.

Pack your sunglasses

ISE 2022 is On

[ ISE 2022 is Joining Forces with IOT Solutions World Congress – May 10 - 13 in Barcelona ]

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.