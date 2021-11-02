Impressions on InfoComm 2021

Future had a booth at InfoComm 2021, so I had access to the show floor before the official opening day and could walk around during set up day. It was clear the overall footprint was much smaller than years past, and I must admit, I was worried that the show would not be a success.

Despite trepidations from many, including myself, given the pandemic-based obstacles InfoComm 2021, was an overwhelming success.

Following are snapshots from the AVTweeps Twittersphere with additional insights from AV Network.

We Made it to InfoComm 2021!

(Image credit: Future)

Based on their level of comfort, attendees were at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando by choice. AVIXA and InfoComm did an outstanding job creating an environment as safe as possible, requiring that all entering the show had either a negative COVID test or presented proof of full vaccination, and there was a mask mandate all.

InfoComm 2021 Show Floor was Busy

(Image credit: Future)

By mid-day of the first day of the show, exhibitor booths were busy. Maybe not as busy as in 2019, but there was a good flow of attendees. From the opening day on Wednesday to the closing day on Friday, every exhibitor I spoke with was surprised, excited and relieved by the number and quality of attendees they met. Some manufacturers said they regretted not bringing more products to show.

(Image credit: Future)

At InfoComm 2021, AVTweeps welcomed the opportunity to get together in person for the first time for nearly two years. At the annual TweetUp, AV Nation TV’s, Tim Albright celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary with a few masked friends.

Crestron's Brad Hintze Discusses the Company's Goals at InfoComm

(Image credit: Future)

Crestron’s executive vice president of marketing Brad Hintze discusses the company's smaller footprint at InfoComm 2021.

AVIXA Women’s Council Members Celebrate In Person at InfoComm 2021

(Image credit: Future)

At InfoComm on Thursday morning, AVIXA Chief Global Officer Sarah Joyce opened AVIXA’s Women’s Council breakfast by describing the value of the group’s mission of bringing together the global community of AVIXA members and other professionals committed to supporting and empowering women who work with technology.

This is the final year of Brandy Alvarado-Miranda’s three-year tenure as chair of the AVIXA Women’s Council. Alvarado-Miranda founded the first AVIXA Women’s Council group in Southern California.

SCN 2021 Installation Product Awards

(Image credit: Future)

At a ceremony at InfoComm on Tuesday, Systems Contractor News content director Mark Pescatore announced the winners of the 2021 Installation Product Awards, with wins from manufacturers including ClearOne, Kramer, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Shure, Crestron and more.

Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at InfoComm 2021 for AV Technology and Digital Signage

(Image credit: Future)

Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year is a bit different than the past, so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for a new award, Best of Market.

SVC announces Best of Show InfoComm 2021 Award winners

(Image credit: Future)

Congratulations to the SVC InfoComm 2021 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them.

Our panel of AV expert judges evaluated these products on site and in person as part of the unique return to live that is InfoComm 2021.

Rocking in the InfoComm 2021 Demo Rooms

(Image credit: Future)

The audio pavilion on the InfoComm show floor had a number of manufacturers presenting their latest offerings, but that’s not all the audio excitement could be found. Every seat in the audio demo rooms were full, and where attendees listened to audio systems from several brands roar in their full glory, and got questions answered directly by the companies’ pros.

AVIXA Looks Ahead to InfoComm 2022

(Image credit: Future)

What can we expect to see at next year’s gathering in Las Vegas? “I think you’re going to see an even broader celebration of our industry, of the technology, of the clients,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “We’ll see where we are, and there will be more innovation, more partnerships, more change, more opportunities for people to connect to other people around the world and to change the way people experience the world.”