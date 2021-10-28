Rocking in the InfoComm Demo Rooms

The audio pavilion on the InfoComm show floor has a number of manufacturers presenting their latest offerings, but that’s not all the audio excitement to be found. Make sure to check out the demo rooms, where you can hear audio systems from several brands roar in their full glory, and get questions answered directly by the companies’ pros.

L-Acoustics

L-Acoustics is focusing on L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology in its demo room (W221BC), showcasing the capabilities and features of the new L-ISA Processor II, which is making its worldwide debut at InfoComm. Coming five years after the original L-ISA Processor, L-ISA Processor II is a hardware solution that provides advanced object-based mixing. While both units offer control of spatial audio processing and virtual acoustics for up to 96 audio objects based on speaker positioning information and mixing parameters, the new edition doubles the original unit’s potential output count of 64 up to 128 outputs, allowing it to tackle larger, more complex events.

DAS Audio Group

Meanwhile, DAS Audio Group, found in W224E, is launching the Integral Series, a family of electronics and peripheral devices for the commercial installation market. Coupled with the company’s loudspeakers, the series gives integrators a full-solution option. While there’s more to the Integral Series than what’s showing here at InfoComm, visit the demo room to check out the A1604 amplifier and MA1604 Matrix amplifier; M88 installation matrix; AS-2 dual stereo media source; MC-01 and MC-02 microphones; WP3 touchscreen control panel and WPM1 wall plate mixer. There you will also be able to catch speakers like the Quantum Series’ Q-83-T, a passive 8x3-inch full-range speaker, and the Q-8, a passive 8-inch ultracompact subwoofer.

Renkus-Heinz

Over in W222A, Renkus-Heinz is using its demo room to introduce visitors to all the products it has released over the last 20 months. “Our team is excited to showcase our expanded lines of stage monitors, subwoofers, new additions to the Iconyx Compact Series and groundbreaking new Unibeam steering algorithms across the Iconyx range at this year’s InfoComm,” says Graham Hendry, vice president of strategic development at Renkus-Heinz. Some of those offerings on hand include the CA/CX121M 12-inch stage monitor, which is also applicable for portable and installed P.A. use; the SA/SX28 compact subwoofer; and new additions to the company’s long-running Iconyx line. The expanded Iconyx Compact Series will be on display, including the new ICC12/3, ICC24/3 and ICC36/3.

Grandbeing Technology

Intriguingly, global OEM/ODM manufacturer Grandbeing Technology (W225AB) has a room where it is discussing strategic partnerships that make use of its specialization in the signal management category, whether custom-manufacturing products from the ground up, white-labeling one of its products, or making changes to an existing product to suit clients’ needs.

