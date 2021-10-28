Getting In-Person at InfoComm 2021

Rolling into day two of InfoComm, there’s a sense of excitement and purpose in the air. The industry has rallied to come together for the first InfoComm since 2019, and the convention is giving attendees everything they need, serving up an exhibit floor with hot new gear, panel discussions and events full of insight, and networking opportunities galore. It is a testament to the industry’s resilience during the pandemic, as well as an indicator of how far it has come in a short but turbulent time.

“It’s a fantastic signal for the future,” says David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “This morning, as I was walking around, I was thinking, look at where we were a year ago as a world and as a country. I don’t know about you, but what I would have given to be able to spend an hour in the same room with five other people. A year later, here we are again.”

AVIXA CEO David Labuskes (Image credit: John Staley)

Since you’re here, make the most of it! Step onto the exhibit floor and you’ll find exhibitors showing their latest and greatest technologies; be sure to visit both the Audio and the Digital Signage Pavilions at opposite ends of the floor.

[ Energy and Excitement on Display at InfoComm 2021 ]

Meanwhile, the Technology Innovation Stage is offering training, panels and events throughout the convention. Today, in addition to trend forecasts on “Conferencing & Collaboration” and “Content, Production and Streaming,” there will be discussions about reimagining collaborative spaces with AV, advancing digital experiences in location-based entertainment, new tech in digital signage, and dealing with misleading marketing terms. The stage wraps up today with the AVIXA Membership Awards at 4 p.m.

Educational opportunities continue today as well, with plenty of chances to earn RUs with seminars like “A Holistic Approach to AV System Design,” “Content Creation with Generative Media and Gaming Engines” and “Ensuring the Security of AV Components on a Network.” There are also case studies on converting classrooms for hybrid learning and redesigning virtual healthcare workspaces.

One of the key reasons to go to InfoComm, of course, is the networking opportunities. Fostering business relationships with others in the industry is a huge part of what trade shows are about, whether talking with a manufacturer on the show floor or having a casual conversation while in line for coffee that leads to new insights and knowledge. InfoComm offers plenty of structured opportunities to network with others, too; today alone, there’s the AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast, and separate receptions for both Young AV and Live Events pros. Take a few moments to engage with your colleagues; you’ll be glad you did.

“The show this year, like all of the shows we’ve ever done, is a key part of the marketing channel—a key part of the industry, a key gathering for commerce, networking and learning,” says Labuskes. “However, this year, unlike any other year, it is also part of a beginning—it’s a sprout of a new forest. It is a statement by those who are here of their determination to grow and succeed, and to deliver solutions to their clients.”

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 28, edition of the InfoComm 2021 Show Daily. Read more from the InfoComm Day Two Show Daily online.

