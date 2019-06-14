AV Technology Names Best of Show Winners at InfoComm 2019

Future US’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm International 2019. This select group of innovations, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by nearly 1,000 manufacturers, is representative of outstanding achievement in product development. Seven AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm.

“Once again, InfoComm brought forth a cascade of ingenuity, and this exuberance for innovation was readily apparent in the breadth of our field of awards entries,” Pruznick said. “With so many outstanding contenders, the process of narrowing down the list to this select group of winners was a painstaking endeavor. It is with the utmost pride that I congratulate the 2019 recipients of the AV Technology’s Best of Show Awards—your products are a shining example of excellence in the industry.”

The continued growth of AV Technology’s Best of Show program reflects the expanding presence of technology managers and end users at InfoComm, according to Adam Goldstein, executive vice president at Future plc. “We’re very pleased to see tech managers continuing to engage with both the InfoComm show and our publications,” he said.

Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technologyand online throughout the coming months.

AV Technology InfoComm 2019 Best of Show Winners: