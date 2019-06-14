AV Technology Names Best of Show Winners at InfoComm 2019

Future US’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm International 2019. This select group of innovations, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by nearly 1,000 manufacturers, is representative of outstanding achievement in product development. Seven AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm.
“Once again, InfoComm brought forth a cascade of ingenuity, and this exuberance for innovation was readily apparent in the breadth of our field of awards entries,” Pruznick said. “With so many outstanding contenders, the process of narrowing down the list to this select group of winners was a painstaking endeavor. It is with the utmost pride that I congratulate the 2019 recipients of the AV Technology’s Best of Show Awards—your products are a shining example of excellence in the industry.”
The continued growth of AV Technology’s Best of Show program reflects the expanding presence of technology managers and end users at InfoComm, according to Adam Goldstein, executive vice president at Future plc. “We’re very pleased to see tech managers continuing to engage with both the InfoComm show and our publications,” he said.
Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technologyand online throughout the coming months.
AV Technology InfoComm 2019 Best of Show Winners:
- 1Beyond AutoFinder
- Adder ADDERLink INFINITY 4000
- Airtame
- AJA Video Systems Ki Pro GO
- AKG CBL
- AlpsAV No-Touch Screen Mount
- Aluvision Hi-LED 55 Modular LED Tiles
- AMX G5
- Audio-Technica ES954
- Aurora Multimedia IP-24PoE+
- AV Stumpfl Pixera
- beyerdynamic Unite
- Blackmagic Design ATEM Constellation 8K
- Black Box MCX
- Bluesound Professional BSP125
- Chief AVSFSS
- Christie MicroTiles LED
- Clevertouch E-Cap
- Crestron Flex B160
- Crestron Flex UC-M130-T
- Crestron XiO Cloud
- Crestron DM-NVX-D80-IoAV
- Epson Pro L30000U
- Epson Pro L10 Series
- FSR Symphony Linx
- Green Hippo Hippotizer Montane+ RTX
- Huddle Room Technology Huddle Hub
- Icron Technologies Maverick 63104
- IDK NJR-AB08DAN
- IHSE Draco Ultra DP 240
- IHSE R4888
- Jabra PanaCast
- Kramer VS-34FD
- Leyard DirectLight X
- LG Transparent OLED
- LG XE4F
- Liberty AV Solutions Teleportivity
- LogMeIn GoToRoom
- Lumens Integration VC-A71P
- Matrox Extio 3
- Matrox Maevex 6120
- Mersive Solstice
- Middle Atlantic C3
- MXL AC-44
- NEC InfinityBoard
- Optoma ProScene ZK1050
- PlanIt AV
- ProVideoInstruments VeCOAX BROADCAST
- RealMotion Gold Series Servers
- Roland Pro AV VR-1HD
- Ross Video Carbonite Ultra
- ScreenBeam 1100
- Shure SystemOn
- Sony REA-C1000
- Sprolink VF4
- Starin HUDPCSTA
- Structured Cable Products Simply45
- Telos Alliance Axia iQx
- tvONE CORIOmaster
- Utelogy U-Manage
- Vaddio AV Bridge Mini
- Vaddio RoboSHOT 40 UHD
- Valens VS3000
- Vanguard Chromium Series
- Variant Systems Group Envivo Studio
- ViewSonic LS900WU
- VisionarySolutions PacketAV Sentinel
- XTEN-AV AI Powered Design Platform
- Yealink VP59
- ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module