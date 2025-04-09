Winners Announced for Best of Show at the NAB Show 2025 for AV Technology

For AV Technology readers who might think the NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters Show) is just for radio and television broadcasters, think again.



For at least the past five years, manufacturers have responded to the demand for higher-quality audio and video production and streaming. Technology advancements have enabled products and solutions to be scaled in size and price, making them available for use in corporate, higher education, government, museums, and many other vertical markets that otherwise would not have had access to broadcast quality.



For the first time, AV Technology accepted entries for Best of Show Awards at the NAB Show. As always, our judges are experts in the product categories we have chosen for them to evaluate and remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers: AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, and industry consultants or integrators.

Congratulations to the winners!

Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak Icon beltpack is a new addition to its FreeSpeak wireless intercom systems. Designed for technical teams across various industries, the beltpack offers connectivity, ergonomic design, and advanced features. It combines 1.9 GHz (DECT) RF capabilities with nine configurable buttons, four channel volume controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. These features allow users to manage communication channels with ease. Dave Mackinnon, VP of Product Management, emphasized the beltpack's versatility and high performance. It integrates with Clear-Com's Arcadia Central Station and Eclipse HX digital matrix, offering networking capabilities like Dante and MADI.

Elgato Prompter is a teleprompter that combines hardware and software for easy script reading and better audience engagement. It's simple to set up and use, compatible with various cameras, and features Camera Hub software for adjustments. It includes a built-in display, Voice Sync, customizable text, live chat integration, and Stream Deck compatibility. Camera Hub offers Script Autosave, Camera LUTs, and Marketplace integration. Prompter is versatile for live streaming, content creation, and video conferencing, providing a professional solution with durable build and ongoing updates. It sets a new standard for on-camera confidence.

Epiphan Edge is a cloud-based platform for remotely managing Epiphan Pearl devices used for video capture, streaming, and recording. It allows users to monitor, control, and update devices from anywhere with an internet connection. This is particularly useful for managing multiple devices across different locations, such as in broadcast environments or live streaming setups. Epiphan Edge offers features like real-time monitoring, remote configuration, and firmware updates. It has a free tier with essential tools and a premium tier with advanced features like live video previews, scheduling, and batch actions, designed to streamline workflows and save time.

IHSE USA's Draco XStreme series KVM extenders, utilizes JPEG-XS compression for high-resolution, low-latency signal transmission. These extenders support resolutions from Full HD to 8K, combining excellent picture quality with minimal energy consumption. Available in DisplayPort or HDMI models, they run 4K60 over a 1 Gbit network. Developed with Fraunhofer II, they integrate keyboard and mouse commands into the bidirectional stream. Advantages include low latency, high-quality near-lossless images, bandwidth efficiency, and seamless operation with various network switches, making them future-proof for IHSE customers.

Lightcraft Technology's Jetset provides a mobile virtual production platform for filmmakers and content creators. It allows users to create virtual environments by importing 3D scenes, 2D images, or MP4 files. Jetset tracks background and live-action movement without markers, offering real-time interaction within the virtual environment. Using an iPhone or iPad, users can treat the device as a primary camera or pair it with another cinematic camera, turning the iOS device into an external monitor. Jetset enables live cinematic compositing and offers support for Aximmetry and Unreal Engine for live productions and VFX work, simplifying post-production with "Superdailies."

The Marshall Electronics RCP Plus camera controller allows for simultaneous Serial and IP camera control, eliminating the need to switch modes. It features Ethernet with Visca-over-IP, RS485 control, and Power over Ethernet (PoE). A breakout adapter simplifies RS485 connections, and an optional rack ear aids integration. Firmware updates are easy via USB. Debuting at NAB 2025, the RCP Plus enhances production with advanced features and streamlined setup, providing reliable performance for broadcast and AV professionals.

NUVEN's RMIX solution offers professional remote live-mixing for various live production venues, providing quality sound management at affordable costs with instant accessibility. It serves broadcasting stations, houses of worship, concert venues, corporate events, and educational institutions. The RMIX package includes hardware for connecting a digital mixer to RMIX servers, enabling remote audio engineers to control the sound system. This benefits venue owners and offers audio engineers flexible remote work opportunities as R-Engineers, allowing them to mix from anywhere and set their own schedules, eliminating travel and setup costs.

The OBSBOT Tail 2 is an advanced AI camera, building on the original Tail's innovations. It features a three-axis PTZR 4K design, a 1/1.5” CMOS sensor, and a 12-element optical lens, delivering 4K/60fps video with 5x optical and 12x hybrid zoom. It boasts All-Pixel PDAF autofocus, enhanced image quality with AI noise reduction, HDR, and Dual Native ISO. AI Tracking 2.0 offers precise subject tracking, including "Only Me" mode and gesture control. It supports various protocols like NDI and connectivity options and is compact with a five-hour battery life. Tail 2 is designed for professional live production across multiple applications.

Atlas Orchestrate by Diversified automates cloud infrastructure for media and entertainment, simplifying deployment from weeks to minutes. It exceeds industry standards with reliable, secure, and scalable multi-region environments. Key features include robust automation, NIST-standard security, and vendor-agnostic flexibility. It reduces costs by optimizing resource allocation and minimizing downtime, enabling innovation. With continuous updates and monitoring, it provides exceptional reliability and performance. Adopted by organizations like Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Atlas Orchestrate is a pivotal advancement for next-generation media infrastructure.

The Panasonic AG-CX20 4K Professional Camcorder offers advanced optical technology in a compact design. It features a 25mm wide-angle lens, 24x optical zoom, and image stabilization. The camcorder supports 4K 60p recording, a high-resolution OLED viewfinder, and flexible live streaming via SRT, NDI HX2, and RTMP. It includes dual SD card slots, dual codec recording, and simultaneous SDI/HDMI outputs. Designed for professionals, it offers Face Detection AF/AE, ensuring precise focus and exposure. The AG-CX20 caters to broadcasting, sports, and live streaming needs with reliable performance and seamless connectivity.

RTS Voice Over Cloud (RVOC) is a cloud-powered intercom solution for broadcast, sports, news production, and large-scale events. It merges traditional intercom systems with cloud infrastructure, offering flexibility, security, and reliability. RVOC consists of RVOC Elevate for back-office management, RVOC Engine, an AWS-powered intercom, and RVOC Edge, a mobile app for remote communication. Supporting up to 2,400 ports, it integrates with RTS hardware and uses advanced encryption. RVOC addresses limited remote access, scalability, security risks, and legacy system integration, proving its effectiveness in real-world applications like the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

The RTS Nomad Wireless Intercom offers reliable, secure, and scalable wireless communication. It integrates with digital and analog systems, providing clear audio even in challenging environments. With IP-65-rated hardware, it's suitable for harsh conditions. The system features 16 full-duplex channels, seamless roaming, and an 18+ hour battery life. It integrates with RTS Digital Partyline and Matrix via OMNEO, Dante, and ST-2110-30. Key features include full-duplex communication, enhanced audio, durability, and an advanced belt pack with an icon-based menu and flashlight.

SiliconCore's ENLIGHTEN Chip On Board (COB) dvLED Display Series is a high-resolution, modular solution for live broadcasts and virtual production. This technology delivers ultra-low power with higher performance than other COB solutions. It features patented Common Cathode-IQ technology, consuming 10-40 percent less power than comparable COB products. SiliconCore designs its own driver chips, achieving high brightness and color accuracy with cool operating temperatures. ZACH technology provides better image detail in shadows, and LISA encapsulation offers excellent contrast. The series enables creative freedom, reduces emissions, and streamlines production with faster turnaround times.

SOUV is a cloud-based platform that transforms newsroom workflows by enabling real-time content gathering and distribution without dedicated equipment. It allows journalists and citizen reporters to contribute live video and images via mobile devices, supporting high-quality streaming over various networks. AI processes content with transcription and metadata tagging, integrating with newsroom systems for easy review and publication. SOUV facilitates direct distribution to social media and broadcast systems. Rede Amazônica uses SOUV's white-label model to enable citizen journalists to submit reports, expanding coverage in remote areas and enhancing audience engagement. SOUV reduces costs and empowers broadcasters to scale news coverage.