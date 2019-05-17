MSE Audio to Debut Dante-Enabled IPD-Hub 2 Amplifier at InfoComm 2019

The What: MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, Soundsphere, dARTS, Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, SolidDrive, and Rockustics, will debut the SoundTube Entertainment IPD-Hub 2 DSP Amplifier, featuring Dante-enabled audio distribution, at InfoComm 2019.

The What Else: SoundTube Entertainment’s IPD-Hub 2 Amplifier creates an IP-based audio distribution alternative to traditional 70v or 100v audio systems. Designed for small to medium applications, the IPD-Hub 2 combines Attero Tech Axiom endpoints with Dante infrastructure to create a complete IP-based system at a comparable price point to traditional 70v or 100v systems. The IPD-Hub 2 features two-channel DSP amplification with a multitude of power options, including PoE, PoE+, 40W PoE, and 24v PS.

The IPD-Hub 2 includes two RJ-45, one Dante and one Axiom input and a two-channel speaker output for flexible audio distribution.

The Bottom Line: Ideal for small to medium sized applications, including bars, restaurants, hospitality, education facilities and more, the IPD-HUB 2 DSP amplifier is the heart of a complete networked audio system with local and Dante-inputs for simplified network control, meanwhile, addressing the network requirements for commercial audio connectivity.

June 12 – 14, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.