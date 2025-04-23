Versatile Configuration Options in a Compact Form Factor: The New Alfatron MA15075D

Alfatron Electronics recently unveiled its MA15075D Compact Digital Mixing Amplifier. Ideal for a wide range of commercial installed sound environments, the new MA15075D combines convenient digital mixing capability with a versatile power amplifier designed for low or high impedance applications—all in a compact, rack mountable 1RU form factor.

The MA15075D offers a mode selector switch that enables the amplifier to deliver either two channels of audio at 75 watts per channel into 4 or 8 Ω loudspeakers, or a single channel of 150 watts at 70 or 100 V for use with distributed systems. Equally notable, the MA15075D is a Class-D amplifier design that provides power efficiency and energy-saving attributes, making it an ideal choice for many applications. In addition to the unit’s amplified loudspeaker outputs, the MA15075D provides a balanced line level audio output that enables the mixed audio signals to be sent to an additional amplifier or other audio system should the need arise, such as to an adjacent room.

When it comes to accommodating different types of audio input and output signals, the new MA15075D offers selectable low or high-impedance operation. In addition to providing two Dante audio inputs and one optical audio input, the system provides a stereo balanced analog input and two balanced microphone inputs utilizing Euroblock connectors. For outputs, the amplifier provides two balanced line level outputs, a stereo Low Impedance amp output, and one 70V/100V amplifier output.

The MA15075D offers a rich feature set that further enhances its operation and versatility. The system’s audio sampling rate is 48 kHz / 24-bit to offer the equivalent of high-definition audio and there are two rear panel input level controls for setting the input gain for the two microphones inputs. The amplifier also offers automatic standby after a period of inactivity to minimize power consumption as well as low inrush current to prevent audible ‘thumps’ when multiple amps are powered on simultaneously. Further, the MA15075D provides integrated DSP functionality in the form of a 5-band graphic equalizer for fine tuning the sound of the audio passing through the unit.

For intuitive control and operation of the MA15075D, the system provides a GUI Webserver with TCP/IP control for remote control or third-party integration. Equally notable, the amplifier offers a rear panel trigger port to provide external mute/ unmute capability. To further ensure easy operation, the MA15075D’s front panel includes signal status LEDs for power, a panel button lock, audio source indicators, a mute switch, and real-time volume level meters.