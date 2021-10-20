IHSE USA on What to Expect at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2021, IHSE will be showcasing products that provide hybrid work solutions to maintain secure environments between work-at-home and office connectivity. Remote workers present a unique challenge to protecting confidential company data because remote work environments usually don’t have the same safeguards in place that would be found in an office environment. When workers are at the office, they are typically behind several layers of security control and firewalls. While there may be different levels of security in an office environment, it becomes a much higher risk to the company to prevent security breaches once a computer leaves the office security perimeter. This is why it’s important to make sure you have security measures in place to protect peripheral devices from cyberattacks.

IHSE’s Secure IP Remote Access Gateway (SIRA) overcomes the problems associated with security, accessibility, immediacy, and image quality of traditional packetized remote IP-connection to distant computers using client-server models. SIRA’s premise is simple and straightforward: It provides KVM extension over an IP network by extending keyboard, mouse, USB, and video signals in the same manner that IHSE’s traditional KVM extenders transfer signals. It means that a remote operator can access any desired computer, at any distance away, using a keyboard and mouse as though they were physically located alongside that computer.

The signals passed between the operator and computer retain full integrity, have the highest possible transmission rate, and can be switched on demand. Most importantly, total system security is maintained. The only data transferred over the network is visual images and USB commands. So, it is almost impossible to mount cyber-attacks that take operational control of computers or plant malicious software.

