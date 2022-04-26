High Quality Live Production on Budget: Webcast, May 4th at 2pm ET

University of Southern California's Joe Way shares his approach to pop-up studios and live production.
From pop-up studio classrooms and training rooms, to broadcasting town halls, to corporate and sporting events, high-quality productions have become a necessity. This panel discusses products, solutions and best practices for ensuring quality recording and streaming – whether you are working with a production company or producing the event in house. Portable video walls and projection mapping create engaging and memorable indoor and outdoor experiences.
+ Video cameras, PTZs, microphones and headsets
+ All-in-one video production
+ IP workflows and streaming services
+ Cellular bonding
+ Pop-up production studios – audio, video, lighting, and connectivity
+ Projectors and portable video walls to engage audiences
Panelists:
Daniel Pisarski, Vice President of Engineering at LiveU
Paul Richards, Director of Marketing at PTZOptics & HuddleCamHD
Tobi Tungl, Vice President of Sales, North America at Epiphan Video
Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services University of Southern California
Moderator: Cindy Davis, Brand and Content Director of AV Technology