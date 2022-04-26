High Quality Live Production on Budget: Webcast, May 4th at 2pm ET

By ( ) published

Join us on May 4, 2022 at 2pm ET for a live webcast: High Quality Live Production on Budget. From pop-up studio classrooms and training rooms, to broadcasting town halls, to corporate and sporting events, high-quality productions have become a necessity.

High Quality Live Production on Budget Webcast
(Image credit: Future)

University of Southern California's Joe Way shares his approach to pop-up studios and live production. 

REGISTER NOW!

From pop-up studio classrooms and training rooms, to broadcasting town halls, to corporate and sporting events, high-quality productions have become a necessity. This panel discusses products, solutions and best practices for ensuring quality recording and streaming – whether you are working with a production company or producing the event in house. Portable video walls and projection mapping create engaging and memorable indoor and outdoor experiences.

+ Video cameras, PTZs, microphones and headsets

All-in-one video production

+ IP workflows and streaming services

Cellular bonding

Pop-up production studios – audiovideolighting, and connectivity

+ Projectors and portable video walls to engage audiences

Panelists:

Daniel Pisarski, Vice President of Engineering at LiveU

Paul Richards, Director of Marketing at PTZOptics & HuddleCamHD

Tobi Tungl, Vice President of Sales, North America at Epiphan Video

Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services University of Southern California

Moderator: Cindy Davis, Brand and Content Director of AV Technology

REGISTER NOW!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.