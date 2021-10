One of the greatest benefits of attending InfoComm is connecting with the AV community, and AtlasIED is putting on a fun event to do just that.

AtlasIED is inviting its closest family and friends in the AV industry to swing by Topgolf in Orlando Wednesday, October 27, 7:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. for some golf, gear, and grub.

The event is to show appreciation to AtlasIED's partners for their support from every market in the commercial AV industry.

Sign up here to attend!