Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: HDBaseT Alliance
Effi Goldstein, President at the HDBaseT Alliance, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President at the HDBaseT Alliance
As the leading standard for high‑performance multimedia distribution, HDBaseT ensures reliable, zero‑latency connectivity for the most demanding professional AV and IT environments. Our technology enables the delivery of uncompressed, high‑resolution audio, video, Ethernet, USB, controls, and power over a single, standard category cable. This simplicity is at the core of HDBaseT: true plug‑and‑play operation without compromising quality or performance.
Interoperability is foundational to the HDBaseT Alliance. With one of the largest ecosystems in the industry, spanning hundreds of manufacturers, we’ve built a robust certification and compliance program that ensures every HDBaseT‑certified product works seamlessly with others. This gives system integrators, IT managers, and end users the confidence that their deployments will remain stable, scalable, and future‑proof.
Our commitment to an open, vendor‑agnostic standard empowers businesses with exceptional flexibility. Organizations can mix and match products across multiple brands without risking compatibility issues, supporting business continuity, easier maintenance, and long‑term investment protection.
Every day, HDBaseT ensures predictable, consistent connectivity across a wide range of applications, enabling integrators to design streamlined systems, IT teams to manage infrastructure more efficiently, and users to enjoy instant, high‑quality multimedia experiences without technical complexity. By bringing together leading manufacturers around a shared standard, the HDBaseT Alliance continues to drive the industry forward with interoperable, reliable, and easy‑to‑deploy connectivity solutions.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.