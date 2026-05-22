Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Vizrt

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Ryan Hansberger, Vice President of Technology, Platform, and Architecture of Vizrt

The Vizrt ecosystem casts a rather large net for enabling whatever existing setup or workflow to work natively with our solutions, without needing to do a translation, conversion, transcode, re-encode, et cetera.

Our solutions are very interoperability-focused for video ingest—SRT, NDI, SDI, 2110, and several other video transport standards. With our video players, a plethora of video codecs for playback are supported. Interoperability is key to Vizrt’s production switching features, particularly for remote caller contributions supporting a variety of platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Our solutions are very interoperability-focused for video ingest—SRT, NDI, SDI, 2110, and several other video transport standards. Ryan Hansberger, Vice President of Technology, Platform, and Architecture of Vizrt

Right now, we have a very tight integration with Zoom, and by leveraging their SDK, Zoom calls work natively across our solutions. You can invite callers in, have return feeds going out—it's a seamless integration that enables multiple levels of collaboration. The next steps of our collaboration with Zoom have resulted in two new solutions: one for regular Zoom calls and one for Zoom Rooms. The latter solution augments a meeting space into an AI-enabled immersive meeting.

We have brought our nearly 30 years of experience in broadcast, live production, and data-driven graphics into everyday virtual meeting environments. From a human standpoint, this is quintessential to interoperability; you no longer need to have production specialist or technical director skills to drive a solution that creates immersive visual elements and drastically elevates video communications.

Vizrt also offers an industry-leading automation solution in Viz Mosart. The system is an orchestrator, so it connects and works with all tools in the Vizrt ecosystem, but also feeds into numerous third parties. We work closely with a lot of other companies in our space with their SDKs and their APIs to make sure that we can help with that translation. We communicate with all types of workflows, and this will continue to be the case with every new solution and feature we introduce.