InfoComm 2026 Impulses: HARMAN Talks Beam Shaping Technology and AV Ecosystems

InfoComm 2026 is coming up quickly. To help you plan your days on the show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 13-19, SCN continues its annual preview of the show with InfoComm Impulses. We spoke to several exhibitors, taking you behind the scenes to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and get an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Today, Karam Kaul, VP of audio, HARMAN Professional Solutions, discusses beam shaping technology and a single, standards-based architecture.

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Solutions)

SCN: What is your company’s story at InfoComm this year?

Karam Kaul: At InfoComm this year, our story centers on a fully connected AV ecosystem built with a performance-first mindset. Rather than treating audio, video, and control as separate layers, we’re showing how a single, standards-based architecture can deliver consistent, predictable performance across the network, even in enterprise-scale environments. The focus is on long-term reliability, security and scalability, giving integrators a future-ready foundation where performance leads every design decision.

SCN: Why is InfoComm such an important show for you and your company?

KK: InfoComm continues to inspire all of us at HARMAN Professional because it brings the AV industry together in one place to share ideas, exchange real-world feedback and align on where technology is headed and influence our roadmap. InfoComm is an ideal forum for us to continue conversations we’re having with integrators, consultants and end users throughout the year, and reinforce HARMAN Professional’s leadership in technology that our customers care about.

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SCN: What do you expect the buzz to be on the InfoComm 2026 show floor?

KK: At InfoComm 2026, we expect to hear a lot of buzz around performance-first technology, platform-agnostic AV, and simplified device configuration in AV ecosystems—trends that align closely with HARMAN Professional’s latest innovations.

SCN: How does your beam shaping technology in your new JBL Intellivox column speakers improve the audio in challenging environments?

KK: JBL Professional’s beam shaping technology in the new Intellivox column speakers improves audio in challenging environments by precisely controlling sound placement while enabling scalable, networked system design via Dante. Using proprietary Digital Directivity Synthesis, Intellivox digitally shapes and steers sound vertically rather than relying on physical aiming. Each driver in the column has its own dedicated amplifier and DSP channel, allowing the array to create tightly focused sound beams that concentrate energy on the audience and reduce reflections from ceilings, walls and other reflective surfaces.

This level of control is especially valuable in reverberant environments such as houses of worship, transportation hubs, and large public spaces, where reflections can blur speech and reduce musical clarity. By tailoring the coverage to the room’s geometry, Intellivox enhances speech intelligibility and provides consistent coverage from front to back. Because the aiming is digital, the speakers can be mounted flush to walls or pillars, preserving architectural aesthetics while still directing sound exactly where it is needed.