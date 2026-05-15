InfoComm 2026 to Spotlight the Future of Live Events, Broadcast, and Fan Engagement

InfoComm 2026 will spotlight the technologies transforming live events, sports, and entertainment, where production, performance, and audience engagement converge. The event will showcase how AV innovation is powering the next generation of live experiences.

[SCN's InfoComm 2026 Impulses]



To bring these innovations to life, InfoComm 2026 will feature The Pitch, powered by Diversified (Booth N8063), an all-new, immersive show floor experience inspired by the worlds of sports, broadcast, and live entertainment. From broadcast control rooms and draft room strategy spaces to premium viewing lounges and fan engagement activations, The Pitch showcases how integrated AV technologies work together to power today’s most dynamic venues, campuses, and entertainment destinations. Attendees can step into the action and experience firsthand how connected systems capture, manage, and amplify moments that engage audiences, support decision-making, and deliver unforgettable live experiences.



“Live events today are no longer just about what happens on stage or on the field, they’re about creating shared, immersive experiences that extend far beyond the physical venue,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “As demand grows for more connected, scalable, and engaging experiences, organizations are blending broadcast workflows, real-time data, and interactive technologies to reach audiences both in-venue and beyond. InfoComm 2026 brings together the technologies and expertise that make those experiences possible from broadcast and production to lighting, audio, and real-time audience engagement.”

From Stadiums to Live Media Ecosystems

The Pitch experience will showcase a fully integrated technology stack, working together to power dynamic sports, entertainment, and live event environments. Attendees will explore how modern venues and media spaces support everything from live matchday production to high-stakes decision-making and premium audience engagement.



Highlights include broadcast control environments that manage live feeds, graphics, and real-time production workflows; draft room strategy spaces designed for collaboration, data visualization, and rapid decision-making; premium viewing lounges that flex between hospitality, presentations, and live event experiences; and fan engagement activations that turn audiences into participants through interactive, branded moments. Together, these elements reflect a broader shift toward environments that are not only connected, but agile, immersive and built to perform in real time.

The Convergence of Broadcast, AV, and Live Production

The lines between broadcast, AV, and live production continue to blur as organizations adopt more sophisticated, studio-quality workflows. InfoComm will explore this crossover with sessions, such as “Brands as Broadcasters: The New Rules of Enterprise Media Production” and “Live Streaming in Action.” They will examine how organizations across industries are building in-house production capabilities and delivering high-quality content at scale.



Attendees will also gain insight into how broadcast tools – once limited to traditional media environments – are now being deployed across corporate communications, live events, and experiential marketing.



The AVIXA TV Studio (Booth N6845) will demonstrate a fully operational broadcast studio designed for both enterprise and entertainment applications. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the studio to see how productions come to life and meet with the technology partners to learn about the solutions that powers the studio, from cameras and control systems to audio, lighting, collaboration, and production workflows.

Immersive Experiences, Audio and Lighting, and Learning Across the Show Floor

As audiences expect more personalized and interactive experiences, AV technologies are evolving to support real-time engagement at scale. From dynamic LED environments and synchronized lighting to mobile-driven audience interaction and live data overlays, organizations are transforming spectators into active participants.



At InfoComm 2026, attendees will see how integrated systems enable real-time content adaptation, audience participation, and data-driven storytelling, creating experiences that are more engaging, measurable, and memorable.



In the North Hall, attendees will experience the creative side of AV, where sound, light, and visual storytelling come together to shape live environments. Innovations in spatial audio, intelligent lighting systems, and automated staging are enabling production teams to design more responsive and immersive experiences. From large-scale concerts and sporting events to corporate productions and immersive installations, these technologies are redefining how environments are designed, controlled, and experienced.



The Spotlight Stage (Booth N6668) will feature sessions focused on broadcast AV, live production, and event design, including “Let’s Get Phygital: The New Playbook for Connected, Fan-First Experiences” and “Designing Collective Wonder: Light, Art & the Future of Immersive Placemaking.”

In addition, the Integrated Experience Tour: Circa AV Systems Tour will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the audiovisual infrastructure powering one of the most technology-driven entertainment destinations in Las Vegas, showcasing large-scale video environments, sportsbook and hospitality AV systems, and integrated platforms including Q-SYS, Crestron NVX, and RNWY control software.