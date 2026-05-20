Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Panasonic

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Mike Bergeron, Senior Product Manager, Live Production Systems and Video Production at Panasonic

Today’s AV professionals are navigating increasing production demands and rapidly evolving technologies. At the same time, systems must perform across a wide range of settings, from large-scale live events to hybrid corporate offices and immersive attractions. For many organizations, managing these complexities while maintaining broadcast-quality production has become a significant operational challenge.

By enabling seamless communication between technologies such as switchers, cameras, audio sources, and video streams, interoperable systems streamline complex workflows and reduce the need for extensive customization. IP-based infrastructure further enhances this flexibility, allowing teams to efficiently connect and scale solutions across environments.

By enabling seamless communication between technologies such as switchers, cameras, audio sources, and video streams, interoperable systems streamline complex workflows and reduce the need for extensive customization. Mike Bergeron, Senior Product Manager, Live Production Systems and Video Production at Panasonic

At Panasonic, interoperability and enabling seamless integration are core focuses. Solutions are designed to support flexible, interoperable workflows that empower customers to deliver high-quality AV production across diverse environments—without the extra programming or operational friction that often comes with adapting systems to different use cases. Take the Media Production Suite’s new Image Adjust Pro plug-in, for example: This solution centralizes the management and monitoring of Panasonic cameras, allowing production managers to control multiple PTZ or studio cameras from a single interface and shade and color match them individually or in groups. Image Adjust Pro can operate alongside Media Production Suite's AI-based automation functions to create a more efficient space. By removing the friction caused by systems functioning independently, AV professionals can spend less time troubleshooting and more time designing creative productions and supporting complex hybrid environments.

Built on an IT/IP-based architecture and open industry standards, the KAIROS Live Video Production Platform integrates with a wide range of production technologies like cameras, projectors, and audio systems from multiple manufacturers. This allows production teams to build flexible, scalable workflows without being limited to a single ecosystem.

Looking ahead, this interoperability will shape the future of AV, bringing flexible, scalable systems that adapt to production needs.