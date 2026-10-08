The State of Displays 2026: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Joe Drury, Senior Business Manager, BRAVIA Professional Displays at Sony Electronics

The role of the professional display has changed dramatically. What was once an endpoint for content delivery has become a platform for communication, collaboration, audience engagement, and business intelligence.

As technology requirements continue to expand, it has become increasingly difficult for any single manufacturer to provide a complete end-to-end solution. Today’s deployments depend on ecosystems that bring together hardware, software, analytics, content management, and collaboration tools. The success of a display is no longer defined solely by its specifications, but by how effectively it integrates into that broader environment. At Sony, this perspective continues to shape our Pro BRAVIA strategy, emphasizing interoperability, flexibility, and ecosystem partnerships.

Today’s deployments depend on ecosystems that bring together hardware, software, analytics, content management, and collaboration tools. Joe Drury, Senior Business Manager, BRAVIA Professional Displays at Sony Electronics

This shift began with BYOD and the demand for greater flexibility. Today, spaces are no longer defined by how they were originally designed, but by how users need them to function throughout the day. A single environment may support collaboration, digital signage, training, or targeted communications depending on the moment. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this evolution by helping organizations automate workflows, deliver more relevant content, and gain insights from operational data.

At the same time, AV investments are becoming more strategic. Reliability, sustainability, serviceability, and lifecycle value are increasingly important, yet many of these attributes remain difficult to quantify and specify. Customers recognize that factors such as image quality, operational efficiency, and manageability impact outcomes, but they are often evaluated as commodities. The industry must do a better job helping customers define and specify the capabilities that matter most.

At Sony, we believe our responsibility extends beyond delivering products; it includes helping customers define success, identify what matters most, and build solutions that continue creating value long after installation.