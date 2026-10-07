The State of Displays 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: John Kruse, Solutions Engineer Manager at ViewSonic

Today’s commercial display is simply no longer the endpoint of an AV system; it has become an integrated platform within an organization’s broader technology ecosystem. How well it integrates, how easily it can be managed, and the operational value it delivers over time matter as much as what it displays.

Modern displays integrate into collaboration, digital signage, cloud management, and room control ecosystems to create consistent user experiences across offices, campuses, and distributed environments. That interoperability reduces deployment friction, simplifies ongoing support, and gives AV and IT teams the visibility they need to manage at scale.

Proprietary ecosystems create dependency. Open, standards-aligned platforms create flexibility. John Kruse, Solutions Engineer Manager at ViewSonic

Total cost of ownership tells a more complete story than acquisition cost alone. The display that wins the proposal isn’t always the one that delivers the most value in year three or year five; integration complexity, management overhead, software compatibility, and lifecycle support factors in what a deployment actually costs an organization over time.

Proprietary ecosystems create dependency. Open, standards-aligned platforms create flexibility.

And flexibility compounds value over the life of the deployment.

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Artificial intelligence is accelerating this evolution by making displays more than presentation devices. Predictive diagnostics, usage analytics, and automated content optimization reduce operational burden on lean teams—returning value not from the moment of purchase, but across the years that follow.

The most successful display strategies recognize that hardware specifications are a starting point—not the deciding factor. Ecosystem alignment, remote manageability, and long-term supportability increasingly determine which investments hold their value.

The display on the wall is no longer just a screen; it’s an operational platform.