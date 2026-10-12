The State of Displays 2026: Hall Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Daniel Renne, Director of Emerging Technologies at Hall Technologies

For decades, we have thought of the display as the destination in the AV signal chain. Content travels through an increasingly sophisticated technology ecosystem, but ultimately the display has one job: present that content to the audience. I believe that definition is rapidly changing.

The next generation of displays should become intelligent participants within the broader enterprise technology ecosystem. Cloud connectivity, IoT technologies, and AI give organizations an opportunity to better understand not only what content is being displayed, but how, when, and where their AV environments are being used.

The goal should not simply be to add AI to displays, but to build an ecosystem where displays, AV devices, cloud platforms, and enterprise systems can securely share meaningful information. Daniel Renne, Director of Emerging Technologies at Hall Technologies

That intelligence can fundamentally change the audience experience. Digital signage can adapt messaging based on location, time, events, occupancy, or other organizational data. Across campuses, centralized platforms can coordinate content and experiences while still allowing individual spaces to respond to local needs.

The same data can provide tremendous operational value. Understanding display utilization, operating hours, device health, energy consumption, and content effectiveness can help AV and IT teams identify problems earlier, automate workflows, reduce unnecessary energy usage, and make better lifecycle decisions.

AI will accelerate this transformation, but its effectiveness will depend heavily on the quality and context of the data available to it. The goal should not simply be to add AI to displays, but to build an ecosystem where displays, AV devices, cloud platforms, and enterprise systems can securely share meaningful information.

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Ultimately, maximizing the value of a display means looking beyond resolution, brightness, and specifications. The most strategic display may be the one that helps an organization better understand, automate, and continuously improve the environment around it.