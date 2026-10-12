The State of Displays 2026: Hall Technologies
Daniel Renne, Director of Emerging Technologies at Hall Technologies, shares insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
Thought Leader: Daniel Renne, Director of Emerging Technologies at Hall Technologies
For decades, we have thought of the display as the destination in the AV signal chain. Content travels through an increasingly sophisticated technology ecosystem, but ultimately the display has one job: present that content to the audience. I believe that definition is rapidly changing.
The next generation of displays should become intelligent participants within the broader enterprise technology ecosystem. Cloud connectivity, IoT technologies, and AI give organizations an opportunity to better understand not only what content is being displayed, but how, when, and where their AV environments are being used.
That intelligence can fundamentally change the audience experience. Digital signage can adapt messaging based on location, time, events, occupancy, or other organizational data. Across campuses, centralized platforms can coordinate content and experiences while still allowing individual spaces to respond to local needs.
The same data can provide tremendous operational value. Understanding display utilization, operating hours, device health, energy consumption, and content effectiveness can help AV and IT teams identify problems earlier, automate workflows, reduce unnecessary energy usage, and make better lifecycle decisions.
AI will accelerate this transformation, but its effectiveness will depend heavily on the quality and context of the data available to it. The goal should not simply be to add AI to displays, but to build an ecosystem where displays, AV devices, cloud platforms, and enterprise systems can securely share meaningful information.
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Ultimately, maximizing the value of a display means looking beyond resolution, brightness, and specifications. The most strategic display may be the one that helps an organization better understand, automate, and continuously improve the environment around it.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.