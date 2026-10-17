The State of Displays 2026: Epson America

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson America

Technology plays a foundational role in creating engaging and immersive experiences, determining the clarity, accuracy, and impact of the presented content. Advances in color brightness, color accuracy, and resolution in today’s displays help ensure digital content appears vivid and true to life to capture attention and foster engagement. At the same time, smaller form factors, versatile throw ratios, and greater installation flexibility enable large, impactful visuals in spaces where they previously weren’t feasible. This opens new opportunities to transform unconventional environments into more immersive, memorable experiences that connect people more deeply to the content.

x Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson America

When selecting display technology, organizations can benefit from focusing on common operating standards, consistent user experiences, interoperability, and centralized management. Consistency can also extend to how content is created, distributed, and measured. Within a connected ecosystem, AI can help tailor messaging for different audiences and locations, while data provides insight into how content is performing.

Standardization also allows users to move seamlessly from room to room without learning new systems or workflows, while enabling consistent content sharing, hybrid collaboration, and centralized IT management across locations. Total cost of ownership should be evaluated across the entire lifecycle, not just purchase price. This means looking at installation, energy use, maintenance, training, replacement parts, and operational downtime.

Innovations across both projection and dvLED are improving efficiency to get the greatest long-term value from technology investments. Laser projection technology and filterless designs reduce maintenance, extend product life, and lower operating costs, while COB technology and common cathode designs in dvLED solutions help reduce power consumption and heat generation. Together, these advances give organizations more ways to create impactful experiences that support stronger communication, participation, and engagement.