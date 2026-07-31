20+ On: AV in The Cloud

AVT Executive Summary >> More than 20 AV/IT industry thought leaders share insights and trends on AV in the cloud. They discuss the benefits and cautions. >> The shift to the cloud accelerates the convergence of AV and IT, mandating that AV deployments adhere to enterprise-grade security, network readiness, and data governance standards. >> Cloud-managed ecosystems enhance operational control, enable fleet-wide visibility, and significantly reduce the need for on-site maintenance.

AV in the cloud is almost as commonplace as PB&J, or more appropriately, if you’re from New England, a Fluffernutter (peanut butter and a cloud-like layer of marshmallow Fluff).

The cloud holds the promise of scalability and flexibility. Remote configuration, deployment, management, monitoring, predictive maintenance, and troubleshooting make it an almost no-brainer. Whether cloud-based or not, networked AV has always required extra layers of security. We reached out to AV/IT industry thought leaders to share insights and trends on AV in the cloud. Below are excerpts from some of the interviews. Check out the full interviews from these and many others in the links in the sidebar.

Mohammad Al-Taraireh, director of Product Management at Shure, said, “The shift to cloud-connected AV reflects a broader reality: IT teams are being asked to deliver consistent experiences at scale while keeping systems secure, supportable, and measurable over time.” He added, “However, cloud connectivity raises important precautions. Organizations should evaluate security and governance first, including role-based administration; authentication alignment with IT identity practices; and clear policies for device onboarding, updates, and access control.

“Ultimately, cloud in AV is less about convenience and more about operational maturity,” said John Kruse, senior field solutions architect at ViewSonic. “Organizations that approach it strategically—balancing scalability with security—will be better positioned to manage growing AV ecosystems with confidence.” Cloud also enables better data-driven decisions. “Usage analytics, system health metrics, and performance trends give organizations insight into how spaces are actually being used—informing future investments and helping justify budgets with real data,” Kruse added.

Daniel Renne, director of Emerging Technologies and Projects at Hall Technologies, agreed. “Once data context exists at scale, organizations can apply AI and advanced analytics to uncover trends that were previously invisible. Cloud intelligence also creates opportunities for predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and more personalized user experiences across enterprise environments.”

Cloud-based AV is also reshaping how organizations produce, manage, and distribute video content. “Companies now expect executive town halls, virtual events, and internal communications to deliver the same polished experience audiences see in professional broadcasts,” said Jonathan Gryckiewicz, business development director of Cloud Solutions at Ross Video. “Cloud-enabled workflows help organizations achieve this by supporting remote production, centralized control, and scalable collaboration across teams and locations.”

This transition to the cloud comes with important considerations. “As AV systems become true network endpoints, they inherit IT-level requirements for security and compliance,” said Jakub Kolacz, manager of Product Management Software at Sennheiser. “Network stability is critical, and without it, the benefits of cloud management diminish. There is also a need for closer alignment between AV and IT teams, as shared ownership of systems can create complexities if responsibilities and workflows are not clearly defined.”

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Adam Sowers, senior manager of Business Development at Sony Electronics, said, “As organizations move away from on-prem hardware, AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS) has become a practical, forward-looking model—one that delivers value today while remaining flexible for what’s next.”

“Ultimately, the holy grail of AV management is within reach: providing organizations unprecedented control over their entire AV infrastructure at every stage,” added Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “Whether operating in the cloud, on-premise, or through hybrid architectures, today’s comprehensive platforms enable seamless oversight from initial design and deployment through ongoing optimization and support to product end of life.”