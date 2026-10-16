The State of Displays 2026: LG Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Aaron Addison, Senior Manager, IT Corporate Leader at LG Electronics

A good display strategy starts with looking at the whole environment—not just the individual product. IT teams are trying to create standards that are easier to deploy, easier to manage, and give users a consistent experience whether they’re in an office, a classroom, a collaboration space, or somewhere else across the organization.

It’s not just about what a display costs on day one. Customers are looking at reliability, lifecycle, manageability, and how much time their IT teams are spending supporting the technology over several years. Aaron Addison, Senior Manager, IT Corporate Leader at LG Electronics

The biggest thing I hear from customers, corporate and higher ed alike, is that everything has to work together as one digital asset strategy: hardware, software, services, connectivity, security, and device management planned as infrastructure and not as point purchases bolted on later. That starts with the OEM relationship itself. They want a partner who’s driving initiatives and bringing collaborative solutions to the table—not just selling boxes. Bring that partner in at the design stage and you avoid systems forced into rooms never meant to support them.

That’s also where total cost of ownership really comes into play. It’s not just about what a display costs on day one. Customers are looking at reliability, lifecycle, manageability, and how much time their IT teams are spending supporting the technology over several years.

AI is obviously becoming a bigger part of the conversation as well. There are some great opportunities around smarter management, understanding usage, and delivering more targeted experiences, but most organizations still need to get the fundamentals right first.

At the end of the day, technology should make things easier for IT and better for the person using it. If it does both, then you’re probably headed in the right direction.