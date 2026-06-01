AV/IT Team Class of 2026: Johns Hopkins University

AV/IT TEAM:

Tyler Sibol, AV design engineer, Brad Aumiller, AV systems supervisor, Erin Maher-Moran, AV manager, Nathan Graham, assistant dean of Media & Technology

(Pictured in photo, left to right): Drew Stephens, Greg Strack, Tushar Muley, Andrew Cowdrick, Gerald Foster, Brad Aumiller, Peter Williams, Bob Peters

(Image credit: Johns Hopkins University)

GOALS: Shaffer Hall on the Homewood campus of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) was long overdue for a comprehensive overhaul. The existing infrastructure consisted of a single projector and screen per room, with a bare HDMI connection mounted to a concrete block wall—far short of what a modern academic environment demands. The renovation set out to transform eight dated classrooms into ten modern learning spaces: seven single-display rooms (including one dedicated computer lab) and three advanced multi-display rooms capable of routing a full matrix of inputs and outputs to up to six displays each.

Key objectives included deploying auto-tracking cameras with both front- and rear-facing views, manageable from a central location via the touch panel; providing USB peripheral sharing so users can host bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) sessions from personal laptops while seamlessly toggling to the in-room all-in-one computer for those without a device; and aligning with accessibility standards through the use of Heckler sit/stand instructor desks.

The final goal of the installation was to enable remote AV management via Crestron XIO Cloud—switching sources, powering displays on or off, and viewing full touch-panel status for rapid phone-based troubleshooting without requiring an on-site visit.

(Image credit: Johns Hopkins University)

CHALLENGES: The project carried a hard completion deadline of August, 2025, and the AV team was not brought in until April, 2025. This left a window of just four months to design, procure, and install AV systems across ten rooms—all within an active construction zone. This was also the first fully collaborative project between the two AV teams: KITCATS and CMTS. With no materials on order and no contractor engaged, the teams took full ownership, sourcing equipment, coordinating logistics, managing the installation, and delivering a finished product on schedule despite ongoing construction activity throughout the building.

(Image credit: Johns Hopkins University)

(Image credit: Johns Hopkins University)

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Crestron VC-4 switching and control; XIO Cloud remote management; Airmedia wireless presentation; Sony SRG-A40 4K PTZ cameras; INOGENI USB switching; Shure Microflex Advance microphones and DSP; Samsung professional displays; NETGEAR M4250 Series network switches; Heckler sit/stand instructor desks

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: The ecosystem of solutions selected by the JHU team yielded a wide range of benefits for the people who use Shaffer Hall every day. Sony SRG-A40 PTZ auto-tracking cameras deliver high-resolution tracking with configurable zones and dimensions, adapting to a wide range of instructors and teaching styles.

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Heckler sit/stand desks accommodate instructors with varying physical needs or preferences, supporting an inclusive and comfortable teaching environment. Additionally, dedicated USB-C and HDMI inputs eliminate the need for adapters, reducing a common source of user frustration and support calls.

Crestron Airmedia provides reliable wireless presentation, and, in larger rooms, matrix routing lets instructors display notes on confidence monitors while presenting slides on the main front display—enhancing lecture flow and audience engagement. Crestron PC300 power controllers allow the AV team to detect voltage irregularities and remotely disable 120V ports in emergencies.

And finally, NETGEAR M4250 switches segregate multicast AV traffic from the campus network, ensuring reliable performance and keeping IT stakeholders satisfied.