Meet Ross Video’s North American Team

For the past few years, the conversion of broadcast AV and ProAV has been clear, and Ross Video has been leading the way, creating products and solutions scaled for corporate enterprise, higher education, and other non-traditional broadcast environments.

Today, executive town halls, investor events, hybrid product launches, and corporate control rooms must operate with the visibility and pressure once reserved for live broadcast. Reliability is no longer optional; workflow and the operator experience matter.

We’re spotlighting eight of Ross Video’s North American team members who are focused on helping integrators, consultants, and end-users understand the benefits and opportunities of applying broadcast-proven standards to corporate production environments.

This team combines broadcast engineering heritage with deep ProAV and integration experience, built around partnership, workflow validation, and long-term performance.

They understand broadcast-grade reliability, corporate operational realities, consultant workflow requirements, and enterprise scalability needs. They work alongside consultants and enterprise buyers to ensure systems are not only specified correctly but also engineered to perform under real conditions.

By applying broadcast standards to corporate AV environments, the team helps organizations build production ecosystems that deliver consistently and confidently.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager, Corporate AV

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Morgan’s career spans live audio, multi-site church production, and corporate AV integration. As a certified CTS with hands-on integration experience, he understands both the broadcast mindset and the practical realities of corporate AV deployments.

“I’ve worked on both sides of the broadcast and AV worlds,” Morgan said. "I've seen installations where the solution didn't deliver the outcome the customer wanted. That’s why this convergence between broadcast and AV makes sense. All my experiences connect here. As those environments continue to converge, the goal is to help customers design systems that perform reliably, without unnecessary complexity.”

For consultants, Morgan focuses on defining operational intent early. "It all starts with the outcome," he said. "Our first job is to ask the right questions to understand the client’s goal. They're usually talking to us because they have a goal in mind that they don't quite know how to reach, or a previous attempt has failed."

Customers may not know they need a broadcast-ready solution, but they know the quality they expect. “They know what a great presentation looks like, in part because they see that level of production value on television every day. They want that same quality when communicating with their internal teams or external audiences. Our job is to show how the right infrastructure and tools can make that possible. In corporate environments, that often means building control rooms and live production systems that deliver consistent, reliable, broadcast-level results, without unnecessary complexity.”

For Morgan, a successful project is defined by a long-term partnership. “Our strength is that we don't just deliver a system and move on,” he explained. “From design and integration to training and long-term support, we stay engaged. The real win is when a client knows they can pick up the phone and get support whenever they need it. That’s what builds trust.”

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Josh Garcia, Sales Manager, Corporate, Western U.S.

Garcia's path into the industry began with live sound and recording. When he moved into video production, he found a new focus and noticed a common thread. "It's funny how many of us in this industry are former audio engineers," he said. "We all share that same fundamental passion for the craft."

Garcia approaches corporate AV with a strong appreciation for operator workflow. “We don’t lead with technology,” he explained. “We start with what the client needs to accomplish. The solution has to support the real-world workflow.”

Broadcast AV represents the convergence of broadcast-grade production tools with professional AV environments, such as corporate studios, control rooms, and event venues.

Garcia works closely with consultants to ensure solutions fit the application, not just the specification sheet. "I’m excited that Ross is investing in the corporate market as a specialized vertical," he added. "Every corporation and its AV team is different. Our role is to bring broadcast-quality solutions into environments that are rapidly evolving, from event spaces to internal broadcasts to public-facing presentations."

At the heart of Garcia’s client partnership philosophy is a simple promise: "You can always expect to feel seen and heard. We will always listen first, then help brainstorm ideas based on what is important to the customer."

Garcia credits Ross’ Solution Architects for turning that listening into practical system designs. "They do a great job of tailoring a design to what the customer actually needs. We won’t recommend a solution if it’s not right for them."

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Daniel Benjamin, Strategic Account Manager

Benjamin supports large-scale enterprise partnerships where long-term planning and roadmap alignment are critical. He works with organizations building multi-room environments, global communication platforms, and scalable production ecosystems.

“My role is aligning technology decisions with long-term goals,” Benjamin said. “Enterprise environments evolve. Systems need to evolve with them.” For consultants and enterprise stakeholders, that means structured growth planning, not isolated product decisions.

For global enterprises, scalability is critical. Infrastructure decisions made today need to support future growth without requiring a full system replacement. "Our systems integrate easily and grow with the customer. Whether it’s a small corporate studio or a 2,000-seat event center, the goal is the same: consistent performance, flexible infrastructure, and long-term support."

Despite managing global, multi-million-dollar accounts, Benjamin’s philosophy remains grounded in communication. "It really comes down to understanding your customer," he advises. "Don’t talk at your customer. Understand what outcomes they're looking for."

He puts this into practice through a structured, consistent approach to partnership. "Communication is key before, during, and long after deployment. I believe in clearing roadblocks, keeping communication open, and delivering on every promise," he said. His goal is to make every project smooth and predictable from start to finish.”

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Jeremy Dolby, Regional Sales Director, Corporate U.S.

Having spent 25 years working with major Pro AV companies like Samsung and LG, Dolby brings strong channel understanding and enterprise market insight. Dolby joined Ross to strengthen the connection between the corporate AV and broadcast worlds.

“Corporate environments move differently than traditional broadcast,” Dolby said. “We don’t start with technology, we start with the outcome,” he explains. “That helps cut through complexity and focus on what the business is trying to accomplish. Whether it’s a polished quarterly earnings call or a global town hall, once we understand the goal, the right solution becomes clear.”

For the integration of broadcast-grade production systems into corporate studios, control rooms, and live event spaces, the expectation today is consistent, high production value. “The challenge is delivering that quality in environments that aren’t traditional TV studios,” he said.

Dolby noted that one of Ross’s biggest differentiators is support. “Ross Tech Support is something we’re proud of,” he said. “Our customers know they’ll reach a real person who understands the system and can help solve the problem. We focus on resolving issues quickly and keeping operations running.”

His focus is on helping corporate clients transition from traditional AV setups to environments that support high-visibility executive broadcasts, hybrid global events, integrated control rooms, consistent, and broadcast-quality production.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Kelly Lackey, Sales Manager, Corporate Northeast U.S.

With more than 20 years at Ross, Lackey brings deep knowledge of broadcast workflows and long-term customer relationships.

“What excites me is applying proven broadcast reliability to new environments,” Lackey said. “Corporate teams are demanding higher production standards, and they deserve systems built to meet that expectation.” Lackey helps guide consultants and enterprise teams through complex technology decisions while maintaining focus on reliability and operator confidence.

“I’m excited about building our presence in the broadcast AV market because of the opportunity,” she said. “We’re bringing Ross’ proven broadcast-quality technology and reliability into environments that are demanding higher production value.”

Having witnessed production technology evolve over two decades, Lackey understands how to translate Ross’ broadcast experience into practical applications for corporate communication teams and event producers. “It’s rewarding to help customers realize they can achieve broadcast-level results with solutions that are scalable and flexible, without unnecessary complexity,” she said.

“The biggest lesson from my years at Ross is that listening is just as important as selling,” she added. “When you understand a customer's real challenges and goals, you can provide solutions that truly add value.”

“I’m excited about helping customers with remote and IP-based production, unified control and automation, and advanced graphics,” Lackey said. “These tools improve production quality while simplifying workflows.” Her focus remains on scalable infrastructure, which enables organizations to grow, evolve, and modernize without having to replace everything they have in place in response to technological advancements.

Through two decades of change, Lackey’s core belief has remained constant: technology alone isn’t enough. “It’s about building trust, being reliable, and guiding customers through complexity,” she added. “The relationships you build along the way are what make the work meaningful.”

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Peter Fitton, Solutions Architect

Fitton spent nearly a decade as a systems integrator before joining Ross. He understands the pressures consultants face, protecting system integrity, managing risk, and delivering on performance expectations.

“I’ve been on the integration side,” Fitton explained. “I know how important it is that systems work exactly as designed.” As a solutions architect, Fitton works with consultants to validate, signal flow and routing architecture, redundancy strategy, control layer design, operator experience, and scalability planning.

His involvement often begins early in the design phase and continues through deployment and beyond, preserving design intent and reducing integration risk. "The most exciting thing is that this market is still developing," Fitton said. "We work directly with customers to determine what works best for their needs. There isn’t a single template. Each environment is different."

Fitton added that corporate customers are typically less focused on individual products and more focused on outcomes. “A client will come to us and say, ‘I need this to happen, but I don't know how.’ The focus isn’t on a specific piece of equipment. It’s on the entire system and the result they need to achieve.”

A user-focused mindset drives Fitton’s design philosophy. "A good solution is complex under the hood but simple for the user," he explained. "That’s good design. The system may involve routing, switching, graphics, automation, and control, but the person running it shouldn’t feel that complexity. Keep it simple and user-focused. Build systems that make it easy to create high-quality, engaging content. If a solution isn’t intuitive, it won’t be used to its full potential.”

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Nathan Dubin, Regional Sales Manager for Corporate South

Nathan Dubin has spent nine years at Ross Video, but his current role is his most exciting challenge yet. As the regional sales manager for Corporate South, covering North Carolina to Oklahoma and south to Puerto Rico, he's on the front lines of a larger mission of helping customers understand the value of broadcast AV.

"Taking Ross' amazing reputation in broadcast and introducing it to a market and seeing that vision come together is what excites me," Dubin said.

"AV captures what's happening in the room," he explained. "Broadcast allows you to tell the story the way you want to tell it. When we're talking to C-suite individuals with large shareholder bases or employee groups navigating difficult conversations, context matters. Reliability matters," he added. "That's where broadcast AV comes in."

"We have so many options at Ross," he added. "We can be a part of the solution, or we could be the whole solution. We can meet you where you're at today with a path forward to tomorrow." For some, it's a basic broadcast setup. For others, it's a fully integrated production ecosystem.

This customer-first mindset extends to how Dubin approaches every conversation. "Whether we're a piece of it or the whole solution, we're invested in your outcome. We will show up. We'll do our part."

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Nathan Peters, Inside Sales, Corporate Vertical, North America

Located in Ontario, Nathan Peters will be celebrating his fifth-year anniversary with Ross in July, and during that time, he has supported many markets. Peters jumped into his sales early in his career and was a face-off winner from the start. A true Canuck (but more likely aligned with either the Maple Leafs or Senators), Peters said, “In the winters you will find me on some frozen water with a puck!”

When it comes to helping new customers who have never purchased "broadcast" equipment and are comfortable with knowing they can handle it, Peter said, “Ross brings broadcast-level power in a way that’s easy to use. Our systems are designed to be intuitive, and we provide the training and support to make sure your team feels confident from day one, regardless of the content you are looking to produce.”

When Peters is talking to corporate customers about products, Ross' benefits are clear. “Ross often speaks to our resiliency and scalability,” he said. “Rooted in demanding 24/7 broadcast and newsroom operations, Ross solutions are designed to perform when it matters most, backed by world-class customer support and proven hardware reliability.” With a broad and integrated product portfolio, Ross can scale to meet a wide range of needs, from simple podcast and lecture capture spaces to complex live event and production environments. “This scalability allows customers to build solutions that fit their workflows today while remaining ready for the future.”