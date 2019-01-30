Road to ISE: Torus Power

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Kevin Main

Q&A with Kevin Main, President and COO, Torus Power

Q: Why ISE?

KEVIN MAIN: This will be the seventh consecutive year for Torus Power exhibiting at ISE, so its safe to say that ISE is a good show for us. Of course, our objective when we exhibit at any show is to generate business, but ISE is different. Exhibiting at ISE gives us an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our existing distributor partners in Europe and Asia, and to meet new distributors in countries where we are not currently doing business. This year, however, we are hoping to extend our reach at ISE to commercial and residential installers who aren’t familiar with Torus Power and the benefits derived from using our products to power large project installations. Our approach to delivering clean power is special, and we are quickly becoming the go-to solution for high-performance installations.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KM: In our business category, there is a trend towards lower cost components being used in equipment with sensitive microprocessors. Manufacturing costs have escalated this year, and manufacturers have to choose between price increases or making sacrifices in the components that are being sourced to build the products. When a company makes sacrifices on the production line, it means the products will not be as robust and reliable. When you combine that with sensitive microprocessors that are being widely used, then the end result is lower performance and subject to more failures. Although this is not a new trend, there have been some unusual increases to the cost of raw steel and other raw materials this year that will cause this trend to be magnified.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KM: Integrators are quickly inspired when the installations they specify are completely reliable, or bulletproof! Our products eliminate the biggest variable in the chain that causes the most headaches—unreliable power. It is hard to be inspired when you go to work on Monday mornings dreading the client calls that are about to come…Torus Power eliminates that problem by making the installed systems more reliable.

In our industry, every piece of equipment plugs into the wall and is impacted by poor quality power and power line artifacts. If you can fix the power then the entire system will operate the way its supposed to. That’s inspiring!

Torus Power will showcase solutions like this in Stand 1-Q115.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KM: We are bringing our large wall mount solutions to ISE this year. Integrators, installers, and tech managers will be inspired when they see how robust our products are and how we can manage large installations with our wall mount power solutions. Instead of being installed at the equipment rack, our wall mount panels are installed as a sub panel where the electrical service comes into the project and this allows every component to be powered from the same transformer. This works great when you have multiple equipment racks or components that require a larger power foundation. The results are truly inspiring!

To learn more, visit Torus Power at Stand 1-Q115 at ISE 2019.