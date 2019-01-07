Road to ISE: Draper

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Jentry Wittkamper, CTS, Export Sales and Product Manager, Draper.

Q: Why ISE?

Jentry Wittkamper: ISE has become the gathering place for the AV world, where everyone goes to introduce new technology. It gives us the opportunity to leverage our corporate resources along with SMS Smart Media Solutions, and further develop collaborations with global partners and customers.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JW: The industry will continue to see improvements and new advances in LED and LCD. Thinner, better, and more 4K and 8K. There will also be an increased focus on integrating display technology as a creative and dynamic architectural element in buildings.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JW: At ISE integrators will be able to see the result of our work with some of the world’s leading display manufacturers to develop standard and custom solutions. They will be able to see our ability to build on these collaborative relationships and our technical capabilities to provide truly breathtaking results. We build solutions for their customers’ unique needs—solutions that make installation easier.

Our solutions incorporate robust designs, superior manufacturing processes, and quality materials—enabling quick and easy installation. Plus they won't sag, flex, or distort over time, resulting in a high value and a lower total cost of ownership.

Draper SmartTrim for Barco Unisee

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JW: We want to inspire tech managers to dream without limits. Whatever settings or applications they are working on, we—in conjunction with our partners—can deliver a solution that’s functional, elegant, and easier to install. Whether we’re talking about mounting or trim for LED and LCD, AV mounts for projectors and other AV devices, or traditional projection, we can bring their dreams into the real world through existing products or custom solutions unique to their needs.

