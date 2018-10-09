Draper Intros SmartTrim for Barco UniSee

The What: Draper has launched a trim solution for the Barco UniSee.

Draper SmartTrim for Barco UniSee video walls is available now.

The What Else: SmartTrim for Barco UniSee is a patent pending, design protected solution co-developed with SMS Smart Media Solutions, a Draper subsidiary in Sweden. According to the company, it provides a simple and elegant trim remedy for a wide range of standard and custom Barco UniSee configurations.

The Bottom Line: Standard kits for typical wall-mounted Barco UniSee video walls are available now. This includes 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4 as well as 2x4 and 3x4 configurations. Draper is also ready to provide custom and unique solutions for one-off Barco UniSee video wall applications.