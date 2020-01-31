Road to ISE: Aurora Multimedia

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Paul Harris (Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Q&A with Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora Multimedia.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

PAUL HARRIS: ISE is the leading show for commercial, residential, and digital signage companies to demonstrate existing and new technologies to not just the European market, but the world. For Aurora, it is the best place to not only educate people on our technologies but to learn the needs of markets outside of the USA. For years we have met so many people from all over the world and it has helped to mold our products into what they provide today.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

PH: AV over IP has been the topic for a few years now, but SDVoE will be introducing the 10G technology in a ASIC IC, which will lead to reduced power consumption and pricing. Additionally, HDBaseT will be demonstrating its third-generation HDBaseT, which can now do uncompressed 4K60 4:4:4, 1G Ethernet, and full 480Mbps over Cat cable. Another huge innovation will be ReAX by Aurora, which is an open-architecture IP control system. What is different about ReAX is it will be independent of Aurora, allowing other manufacturers to utilize, creating the first interoperability of source code, macros, IR libraries, and more. Aurora will be demonstrating the use of these new technologies in ways that enhance its original intent and make a real difference in the usability of the technology.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

PH: We inspire by innovation. Anyone can copy another product and make the same thing at different price points. We take a technology and change the topology for the better. Aurora has proven to take what seems as typical technology and use it in ways to improve the usability in the application. We have done it with real-time image rotation for vertical and jigsaw puzzle walls over 17 years ago, AV-over-IP transceivers, reversable USB, Dante/AES67 with video over five years ago, open-architecture IP control, and now we are even making HDBaseT into transceivers in 2020.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

PH: Our solutions simplify installations by reducing cable connections and reducing SKU counts. Our enterprise software allows for monitoring of all devices while keeping statistics and generating alerts when necessary. Serviceability becomes so much easier when there are fewer parts and fewer connections. Also, due to the lowered SKU count, keeping spare parts is now viable since one product can do so much in a small footprint. It keeps 24/7 operation viable and cost effective. Overall, Aurora inspires with a complete solution that is simple to operate and maintain.

To learn more, visit Aurora Multimedia in Stand #5-T65 at ISE 2020.

To read more ISE 2020 stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.