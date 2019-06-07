InfoComm Inspo: Yamaha

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Glenn Booth

Q&A with Glenn Booth, director of marketing, Professional Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Glenn Booth: As InfoComm has grown in size and scope, it’s never lost that “small show” feel where you can actually have meaningful conversations, even in the middle of your booth, and that’s important to me as an exhibitor. InfoComm is a great opportunity to stay in touch with so many different aspects of our industry and really talk to our customers, dealers, and integrators. We can also meet with AV end users from a number of different markets and learn what they need to do their jobs better or differently, what challenges they face and talk to them about how we can help them. That’s exactly the type of direct feedback we need to keep our technology development on track and relevant.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GB: There’s so much focus throughout the commercial AV industry on some form of connected workflow, whether it’s unified communications, cloud collaboration or networking, or a combination of each. Interestingly, Yamaha is highlighting that same theme of connectivity in our exhibit, where many of our new products feature Dante audio network connectivity or our ProVisionaire software that allows control and monitoring over multiple devices in a system.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GB: Integrators are dealing with more challenges than ever before: more elaborate AV system requirements, tight deadlines, and even tighter budgets. By making every piece of the audio chain work together and talk to each other—from consoles to amplifiers, to loudspeakers, to fixed install racks—we’re making the system integration and installation process easier and more efficient from initial design to final completion.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GB: Just like our integrator partners, our end user customers are dealing with challenges of their own. It may be a house of worship needing to spread their message to satellite churches internationally, or a university broadcasting a lecture to multiple campuses, or a stadium distributing content throughout a venue. The end user’s focus needs to be on their operations, and not on the AV technology that makes it all work. By designing our audio solutions to be as connected and intuitive as possible, we’re making it easier for integrators, and ultimately, the end users, to focus on expanding their creativity and getting the most of out of technology.

