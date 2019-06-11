InfoComm Inspo: Crestron

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with Sarah Beggs, director of commercial marketing, Crestron Electronics

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Sarah Beggs: Crestron continues to have a major presence at InfoComm and every year we are inspired to raise the bar for the AV industry. It is an incredible opportunity for us to demonstrate how we work with technology partners and showcase new solutions across verticals including enterprise, education, government, hospitality, and more. InfoComm is a great place to have conversations that encourage new ideas and applications. It is an environment to interact with the dealer channel, a platform to introduce our latest solutions that address the needs of the modern workplace, and a place to highlight our robust partnerships.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

SB: The discussion around why you need AV over IP in the workplace has been a hot topic in our industry. This year, Crestron is ending the debate of 1Gb vs. 10Gb as we start to see more alliances emerge. The convergence of AV and IT has hit both sides of the industry. IT professionals are more involved in technology decision making than ever before. Many are now responsible for the myriad AV products that are touching the network. Even as AV and IT continue to blend, integrators and end users alike are still confused about the benefits and drawbacks that come from the convergence. This will be a popular topic at the show and one that will be discussed at Crestron’s booth at InfoComm.

With Crestron XiO Cloud, technology managers can manage and provision everything on the IoT platform, ultimately reducing the overall installation time.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

SB: This year, Crestron will bring something different to the table. We will be talking less about “black boxes” and more about the platforms Crestron provides for modern workspaces. By talking less about the inputs on our products and focusing more on how people are utilizing Crestron technology, we are showing integrators that we can be their one-stop shop. We will be highlighting our solutions, uncovering how integrators and end users can easily connect with our technology, and demonstrating how Crestron can provide evidence/analytics to customers or stakeholders. Our solutions are proven to help dealers increase revenue, reduce callbacks, and cement lifelong relationships with customers.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

SB: For technology managers, it is all about having the ability to decouple the software from the hardware. With Crestron XiO Cloud, technology managers can manage and provision all on the IoT platform, ultimately reducing the overall installation time.

Crestron XiO Cloud provides technology managers with a consistent experience, and we create that along with addressing and solving network security issues so they do not have to question if a device is secure enough to be on their network. We also provide technology managers the tools they needed to manage all of their devices intelligently from a centralized location. Crestron creates an ecosystem that is flexible and open, allowing technology managers to make decisions with confidence knowing that our solutions will continue to evolve with them.

