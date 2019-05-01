InfoComm Inspo: AtlasIED

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Gina Sansivero

Q&A with Gina Sansivero, VP, Marketing & Corporate Communications, AtlasIED.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

GINA SANSIVERO: The energy and engagement of the people. Despite the long days and possibly longer nights, the attendees and booth personnel are amp’d to be there and reconnect with colleagues and friends. This show is a reunion for many of us who see each other only once a year. A lot happens in a year; companies are bought and sold, brands disappear, technologies change, jobs change, but the two constants are the caliber of people that this industry attracts and the relationships they forge. Once you are pulled in, it’s very difficult to (want to) leave.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GS: I expect to see a growing end user attendance. Each year the percentage of attendees that fall into the end user or technology manager bucket increases. Last year, Avixa claimed that about 40 percent of attendees were end users. I look forward to the day when 50 percent are end users—and I am confident that day is not too far off. They are increasingly involved in our product development, product assessment, and specification. Technology managers, being as knowledgeable and educated as they are, play a larger role in our business than ever before.

AtlasIED will showcase its new IPX Series of IP Endpoints at InfoComm 2019.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GS: Our IPX family of IP Endpoints give integrators the opportunity to speak IT, VOIP, security, and mass notification to their clients—allowing them to bring to the table some options they may not have traditionally had the knowledge or authority to present.

Some of our newer solutions, like the SHS, our Strategically Hidden Speaker series, will provide integrators something exciting to show to their architect partners. Focusing on design-centered technology that doesn’t compromise audio quality, we've created a first-of-its-kind ceiling speaker that blends into virtually any environment, meeting the needs of any venue and helping our dealers give architects and designers precisely what they need for the most demanding projects.

We will be showcasing solutions that were developed over decades of listening and responding to communication and notification challenges in transportation hubs like airports, train, and bus stations. Transportation is a larger and growing vertical and our solutions allow integrators to show how AV interfaces with all pieces of the transport hub puzzle. There will be a lot to inspire at the AtlasIED booth!

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GS: Increasingly, AtlasIED products are designed with the technology manager in mind. Ease of use and longevity, including products that last a lifetime with minimal maintenance, are at the pinnacle of our product development roadmap. Scalability is also a key consideration, with products designed to meet the needs of various market segments, including corporate environments with rapidly changing needs. Additionally, quick, simple, and secure installation is a required part of our product engineering.

Specifically at InfoComm, we will be showing solutions by vertical market to focus our message and ensure that our booth guests are seeing examples that are relevant to them. InfoComm is a large show with a lot of great exhibitors and efficiency is key for attendees to navigate the show-floor.



To learn more, visit AtlasIED in Booth 5653 at InfoComm 2019.