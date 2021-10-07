InfoComm 21 Inspo: Peerless-AV

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we’re getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Brian McClimans (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Q&A with Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Peerless-AV

What about InfoComm inspires you?

Brian McClimans: What inspires me most about InfoComm is seeing all of the latest innovations from other companies in the pro AV industry. Being able to connect with other professionals and vendors from all over the world truly fuels my team’s fire and inspires us to continue to develop the best AV solutions for our customers: distributors, resellers, integrators and more. There is truly no better way to demonstrate your company’s value than placing your products in front of them. Being able to test drive solutions before making major investments leaves customers with a new-found confidence in products and manufacturers.

What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

Despite the obvious ways COVID-19 has changed the AV landscape, remote work and hybrid work styles are here to stay. At the same time, businesses are upgrading their AV solutions, whether it’s kiosks in a mall or displays in a hotel lobby, to appeal to in-person visitors once again.

Companies have also taken full advantage of the changing in-office landscape to add more collaboration spaces, huddle rooms, and smaller conference rooms to allow for smaller, safer meetings. As employees return to work, they have more options for gathering and social distancing depending on their comfort level. I look forward to seeing the latest trends in healthcare, hospitality, corporate, and even unique work-from-home solutions.

Peerless-AV SEAMLESS Kitted Series mounting systems for leading dvLED display brands (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

How will your solutions inspire integrators?

Peerless-AV offers various solutions for integrators, one of them being the SEAMLESS Kitted Series dvLED Mounting Systems. The Peerless-AV team developed these dedicated mounting systems to offer slim, space-saving and aesthetically-pleasing solutions for all dvLED video wall needs. These mounting systems are easily built and are made to adapt to leading dvLED display brands, so businesses can place emphasis on their engaging, digital content without a bulky mount in the way. With this, comes our dvLED Video Wall Integration Program – SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV. The well-rounded Peerless-AV SEAMLESS dvLED Solutions Team can solve even the most complex design and technology integration challenges to create an ideal solution for any unique application. I hope that this inspires other integrators to learn more about how they can add value to their solutions and upgrade existing products to better suit their customers’ needs.

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Tech managers see the value of digital content in today’s landscape. Peerless-AV’s solutions inspire tech managers to get creative as they develop sleek, secure, and easily installed solutions for their clients as they hope to incorporate more video walls, content and digital displays. Creating products that add functionality and allow for simple upgrades when needed helps consumers increase the value of their venue and appeal to consumers. Not only this, but developing better products like digital signage mounts, video wall systems, and more eliminates a need for excess hardware and integration points, typically required with traditional AV solutions.

