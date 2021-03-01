When it comes to digital signage, image is everything, and there's no bigger way to make a splash than with a striking direct view LED video wall. Whether in a hotel lobby, retail store, restaurant, or sports venue, a larger-than-life, high-definition array of dvLED displays easily captures attention and wows viewers.

Deployers often go all out to bring attention to their video walls, as these solutions can prove to be pivotal pieces for a business’ digital strategy. When it comes to mapping out effective and efficient ways to use technology to elevate a business’s operation, there are key factors for putting up a video wall and getting the most from it.

Ensuring Perfect Installations

Depending on the area to be covered, dvLED displays can be arranged in a variety of configurations. For example, depending on the display, a Full HD 1920x1080 wall can be anywhere from a 6x6 to a 12x12. Either way, any wall size can be designed and deployed. There are limitations of standard solutions, however. Building a video wall greater than eight rows high creates what’s known as stack tolerance, meaning the permissible limit or limits of variation in a physical dimension. Tolerances can be avoided by using a system where the video wall is built on structures mounted to the floor and up along the wall—providing a true flat, seamless surface.

The SEAMLESS Kitted Series dvLED Mounting Systems from Peerless-AV offer slim, space-saving, and aesthetically appealing designs that can be adapted to support all of your dvLED video wall needs. The new SEAMLESS Universal Trim Kit (pictured) is the perfect accessory to cover the unsightly sides of dvLED displays and give video walls a completely finished appearance. (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

On-Site Support

With installations of dvLED video walls continuing to rise into 2021, AV designers and manufacturers will need to address this growing market by offering start to finish support. Encompassing expert engineering, custom project managers, full installation services, dedicated dvLED mounting solutions, and easy-to-use online tools like the dvLED Video Wall Configurator, SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV provides all the elements for a successful installation. By forming a partnership with Peerless-AV, AV solution designers are offered services in a two-way dialogue that will benefit both parties, the end customer, and the viewer.

As a part of SEAMLESS, the one-of-a-kind design consultancy program for dvLED video wall integration, meeting users’ needs is simple. Partners and installers benefit from a choice of dvLED mounting solutions, with a unique, all-inclusive support offering, including design and engineering services, custom capability for indoor and outdoor, technical training and more.

One thing that is also important to note when selecting dvLED solutions is that the mounts not only support curved configurations and moveable systems, but adapt to a wide range of potentials, including recessed, front, and rear serviceable, floor standing, floor to wall, floor to ceiling, ceiling suspended, and more. Because the idea is to create an eye-catching unique feature, everything must be as secure as possible.

Through the Peerless-AV SEAMLESS dvLED program, support is available through every step of the project. Having the designers and engineers on site means that when unexpected structural hiccups happen—whether in new construction or an existing building—problems can be solved immediately saving time and money and ensuring an on-time delivery.

