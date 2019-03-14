DSE Diaries: Sony

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Jeanne Lewis, Product Marketing Manager, Sony Electronics

Jeanne Lewis

Why DSE?

JEANNE LEWIS: Over the past few years, Sony has reestablished itself in the digital signage marketplace with the launch of a range of 43- to 85-inch BRAVIA 4K/HDR displays optimized for professionals. These models support diverse verticals and applications including meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, corporate offices, retail and sports venues. As a company, Sony’s focus on image quality is the cornerstone that unifies nearly every aspect of our business. We’re excited to demonstrate our professional series of BRAVIAs to show attendees why our images are second to none.

For Sony, attending DSE is not only about showcasing our newest products in their natural environment, but it’s about meeting and collaborating with current and prospective customers, integrators, and solutions providers. This enables us to learn more about the challenges and opportunities within the market and to better understand how Sony can help support these objectives through developing, designing, and implementing products and technology that tackle these requests head-on.

What will you focus on at the show?

JL: Our focus at the show will be on meeting customers old and new and introducing them to the Pro BRAVIA BZ35F series. While the industry is familiar with the BRAVIA name, we want to make them aware of some of the features that we feel make these models the most well-rounded lineup in the market. Built on the HTML-5 platform, these displays feature an all-in-one design, reliable, and dependable 24/7 rating, Energy Star efficiency for low power consumption, Creston certification, Android 8.0 capabilities, low ownership costs, and an optional license enabling cloud-based digital signage connectivity, we offer features that differentiate BRAVIA displays.



Sony's BRAVIA BZ35F series features an all-in-one design, 24/7 rating, and Energy Star efficiency for low power consumption.

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

JL: Interactivity and accessibility are big trends and something regularly requested by our customers. At the show, we’ll be hyper-focused on these trends as we introduce new and improved Touch Overlay Panels, as well as optional solutions including iRevo cloud connectivity, object sensing, NFC and IP integration. For added engagement, we’ll have a puppy in the booth—Sony’s AI-enhanced aibo companion robot!

To learn more, check out Sony in Booth 1607 at DSE 2019.

