Join the Video Revolution: the Business Video Expo by Steve Vonder Haar

Business Video Expo

Feb 1-3, Miami Beach



So much is happening in the Business Video sector these days, it can be easy to overlook the fundamental building blocks of what makes video a compelling tool for fostering engaging video communications.



Lots of people like to talk about social media and how to use it to draw viewers to business video content. Others are enamored with the concept of making video available on a mobile basis through users’ tablets and cell phones. Still others get excited about how today’s technology platforms make it possible for almost any desk-bound employee to upload their own videos and distribute them throughout a corporate network.

People walking the halls at next month’s Business Video Expo in Miami Beach will be talking about all these issues, of course. But we’re also going to be talking about the technologies that get companies started in business video communications as well. And there’s no better place to start than in talking about the world of live video.

Live video always feels so exotic to first-time users of business video technology. The simple idea of re-inventing a business meeting that leverages video to deliver a huge communications impact while trimming travel expenses is might attractive to corporate users. And the emergence of online video alternatives for live video collaboration is making this form of video communications more affordable than ever before.

And technology changes set the stage for live video to become more pervasive than ever before. One Business Video panel session to be held next month describes the evolution in technology as the emergence of “video dialtone.” Some may see it as hubris to describe video communications in the same terms typically associated with standard telephone service. But, like it or not, that’s where advances in the marketplace are taking us.

In the last year, Google has made strides in offering multi-party video communications while Microsoft has pushed its chips to the middle of the live video communications table with its 2011 acquisition of Skype.

Understanding the evolution in live video in the business sector is crucial to staying ahead of the video pack. Historically, advances in live video ultimately have translated into the capture and re-distribution of content viewed on an on-demand basis. So, as live video evolves, the entire video eco-system is poised to evolve right along with it.

Don’t get left behind on this revolution. Join us Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 in Miami Beach for the Business Video Expo. For more information on this conference, follow this link: business-video.tmcnet.com

The conference will feature input from corporate video adoption leaders like Bank of America, Coldwell Banker, Office Depot, Oracle and others. I invite you to join these thought leaders at the show to find out whether your organization is prepared for the corporate video revolution.

Steve Vonder Haar is Research Director of Interactive Media Strategies and can be reached at svonder@interactivemediastrategies.com.