Yamaha Launches Dedicated UC Department

Yamaha is furthering its commitment to the unified communications (UC) market with the development of a dedicated UC department. Leveraging the expertise of Revolabs, a subsidiary of Yamaha that will be part of the new department, Yamaha will focus on solutions that enhance communication and continue to develop products that help organizations reach their business goals.

"Yamaha has more than 10 years of experience within the UC industry from working with our enterprise customers in Japan," said Hirofumi (Hogan) Osawa, executive officer, senior general manager of audio business division and general manager of UC department, Yamaha. "Our latest organizational change and solutions developments are natural steps toward cultivating those relationships worldwide. With music and sound technology as one of our core strengths and an investment in significant resources across the company, we're well positioned to expand our presence in this global market segment with our current and future product suite."

Yamaha acquired Revolabs in 2014, broadening Yamaha's portfolio, knowledge of, and entrance into the UC market. Revolabs is well known in the industry for its audio and conferencing solutions and technology integration with leading UC service providers and software leaders, including Microsoft, Google, Cisco, and Zoom.

Revolabs will continue to design, produce, and sell UC conferencing products under the Yamaha brand. New products will combine the strength of both companies in their definition, design, and production to address the projected widening product space in business communications across all vertical market segments. By fusing their technology and expertise, Yamaha and Revolabs will provide cross-solution support that will address the growing range of business communication applications.

The recently announced Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for Huddle Rooms is the first jointly engineered UC product from the two companies. It couples Revolabs' microphone expertise with Yamaha's audio expertise and strict quality control. Alongside its focus on audio quality, the CS-700 incorporates a wide-angle HD camera that allows meeting participants to see facial expressions and body language that are vital to successful, productive meetings. This solution, the first to include video technology from Yamaha, provides users with comprehensive, high-quality voice, audio, and video to help eliminate operational challenges and create more productive collaboration experiences within huddle spaces.

"Successful communication that connects remote meeting participants is dependent upon exceptional audio and high-resolution picture capturing the nuanced facial expressions that are part of effective conversation," Osawa said. "With our mission focused on enhancing customer experience through our products and services, the CS-700 is a natural evolution of our communication portfolio. This offering is just the beginning of our joint quest to enable perfect voice and video that create fulfilling unified communications experiences."

The Yamaha CS-700 will be exhibited in the Yamaha and Revolabs booth 3281 at InfoComm 2017.